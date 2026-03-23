Rege-Jean Page says the idea of rom-coms being "dead" motivated him to star in 'You, Me and Tuscany' with Halle Bailey. He believes "love isn't dead" and is happy to wave that flag with a film about aspiration and emotional growth.

'You, Me and Tuscany': A Story of Deception and Romance

In a strong endorsement of the romantic comedy genre, actor Rege-Jean Page has revealed that the widely discussed notion of rom-coms being "dead" played a key role in his decision to star in the upcoming film 'You, Me and Tuscany.' The Emmy-nominated 'Bridgerton' star, who headlines the film alongside Halle Bailey, shared in a recent interview that he was motivated to push back against the growing perception in Hollywood that romantic comedies have lost relevance. "It might have been that. The idea that the rom-com is dead," Page said, adding, "Love definitely isn't dead. Love will save us. And I think that I'm happy to wave that flag," as quoted by Deadline.

The film follows Anna (Bailey), who impulsively travels to the Italian countryside and secretly stays at a stranger's villa. When discovered by the homeowner's mother, she claims to be engaged to her son. The situation spirals as Anna begins to develop feelings for Michael (Page), the man's cousin, complicating the deception.

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An Immersive Production Experience

Page described the filming experience as immersive and visually rich, with production taking place across Italy. "We shot in Tuscany. It was Rome, five or six weeks in Tuscany. We were just out in the sunshine, driving through vineyards," he said, adding that the shoot included memorable moments in scenic locations reminiscent of iconic cinematic imagery, including landscapes associated with Gladiator, starring Russell Crowe.

Beyond the setting, Page highlighted his collaboration with Bailey as a key highlight of the project. "I got to work with Halle Bailey every day," he said, adding, "So we were just having a great time. We were having a great time making a movie about stepping into your best life," as quoted by Deadline.

Championing the Core Themes of Rom-Coms

According to Page, the film reflects core themes traditionally associated with romantic comedies. "They're about having aspirations," he explained, adding, "About having aspirations that you can step into your best life through trusting other people, through discovering how to solve your problems... how to talk through your problems," as quoted by Deadline.

He also emphasised the importance of emotional storytelling over action-driven narratives. "Every movie doesn't have to be who punches hardest," Page noted, adding that the film embraces communication, personal growth, and emotional resolution as central ideas.

Production and Release Details

'You, Me and Tuscany' is produced by Universal Pictures and Will Packer Productions. The film is directed by Kat Coiro and written by Ryan Engle, based on an original idea by Engle and Kristin Engle. The romantic comedy is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10. (ANI)