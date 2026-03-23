Jason Momoa and his family evacuated from O'ahu's North Shore due to catastrophic flooding in Hawaii. The actor confirmed they are safe and announced plans to support relief efforts for communities affected by the historic deluge.

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa and his family were among thousands evacuated from O'ahu's North Shore as catastrophic flooding struck Hawaii, marking the region's worst deluge in two decades. The extreme weather event, triggered by a powerful Kona low, a seasonal cyclone system, is the second major storm to hit the Hawaiian islands within a week, as per Deadline.

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Authorities confirmed that rising floodwaters and the threat of dam failure forced evacuation orders for more than 5,000 residents north of Honolulu over the weekend, reported Deadline.

Jason Momoa Confirms Family's Safety

Momoa shared an update through a now-expired Instagram Story, confirming his family's safety while acknowledging the broader crisis. "I got my family with me. We got out of the North Shore," he said, "Our power went off. We're safe for now, but there's a lot of people who weren't, so we're sending all our love," as quoted by Deadline.

The actor emotionally described the situation as severe, adding, "The North Shore is pretty gnarly right now. So hopefully everyone's safe and getting out. Stay safe out there."

Official Updates and Rescue Efforts

Hawaii Governor Josh Green stated that no deaths or missing persons had been reported despite the scale of the disaster. Over 200 people were rescued during the flooding, while fewer than a dozen individuals were treated for hypothermia in hospitals, as per Deadline.

Flood warnings remained in place across multiple islands, including O'ahu, Maui, Moloka'i, Lana'i, Kaho'olawe and the Big Island, even as evacuation orders were later lifted. Authorities also implemented statewide road closures to manage the emergency response.

Momoa Pledges Support and Urges Community Action

In response to the situation, Momoa cancelled a scheduled public appearance at The Beach House by 604 in Wai`anae, citing safety concerns. He also indicated plans to support relief efforts, sharing that fundraising details would be announced soon and encouraging his followers to contribute.

In a recent social media post, he also documented efforts to distribute food and supplies to affected residents, alongside his partner, actress Adria Arjona.

Reflecting on the impact of the storms, Momoa highlighted the challenges faced by vulnerable communities. "Seeing families displaced, communities struggling, and our unhoused neighbors hit the hardest," he said, urging people to support one another, as per Deadline.

"That's what aloha is. It's showing up for each other when it matters most," he added in an earlier social media post. (ANI)