Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a fireside chat in New Delhi, discussing how cinema and storytelling can promote India's culture, heritage, and tourism, highlighting their ongoing partnership.

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos is currently in the national capital and participated in a fireside chat with Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared pictures from a special session held at the National Gallery of Modern Art. Celebrated the power of storytelling with Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos during a fireside chat at NGMA today. Cinema is more than entertainment; it is a bridge to culture, heritage and tourism. Every Indian story has the potential to inspire someone, somewhere in the world, to… pic.twitter.com/ujMAfhk659 — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) August 5, 2026

Showcasing India's Rich Cultural Diversity

He wrote, "Celebrated the power of storytelling with Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos during a fireside chat at NGMA today. Cinema is more than entertainment; it is a bridge to culture, heritage and tourism. Every Indian story has the potential to inspire someone, somewhere in the world, to experience India. Our partnership with Netflix, including the 'As Seen on Netflix' integration on the Incredible India portal, reflects our shared vision of showcasing India's rich cultural diversity and strengthening its global soft power through authentic storytelling."

"Together, we look forward to taking India's stories even farther and inspiring the world to visit the incredible destinations behind them," Shekhawat added.

India as a Hub for Filmmaking

During the conversation, Ted Sarandos hailed India as a hub for filmmaking and diverse stories. "It isn't just diverse. It is many places all in one place. The challenge of being authentically local is sometimes, even within India, local has a different meaning. Having an understanding of that and investing in that is something we're very proud of in the last 10 years. Our team here in India, Monica, who leads our content team, they are constantly looking for how to capture that diversity of storytelling. No one story can represent India," he said.

"That makes it difficult, but it makes it very rewarding as well. I think as we continue to do this, over the last 10 years, we have filmed original productions in 100 places in India. You can see immediately the diversity of the geography, but most importantly, you can see the diversity of the people and the stories and the history. We talked earlier about the food and the music and the fashion, which define culture. The fact that it can be defined in so many different ways in one place is incredibly exciting. I was always saying that if we can be successful in India, we can be successful anywhere in the world. Over the next 10 years, we want to continue to expand on that," Ted added.

Special Premiere Planned

Meanwhile, Netflix has planned a special premiere of Operation Safed Sagar in the presence of the cast, creators and distinguished guests at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday. (ANI)