Actor Anup Soni has opened up about the lasting impact of 'Crime Patrol', saying his most popular work becomes his defining identity. He is now taking on a new challenge, lending his voice to the warrior 'Karna' in an animated series.

Actor Anup Soni has opened up about the lasting impact of 'Crime Patrol', saying actors' most popular work inevitably becomes their defining identity for audiences. At a time when Anup Soni has taken up a new role, lending his voice to the legendary warrior 'Karna' in the animated series 'The Legend of Karna', Soni says he has never tried to distance himself from his most recognised role and instead believes an actor's image is shaped by the characters he plays.

Embracing the Actor's Image

Speaking to ANI, Soni shared, "You have to accept one thing that as an actor, whatever becomes popular in your life is what the audience remembers. Until something bigger than 'Crime Patrol' comes along in my career, people will continue to remember me for it."

The actor pointed out that this has happened before in his career. Before 'Crime Patrol', audiences primarily recognised him for his role in 'Balika Vadhu'. However, the popularity of the crime-based television show eventually overtook that association. "I remember that before 'Crime Patrol', people used to remember me through 'Balika Vadhu'. This happens in every actor's life," he said.

Rather than resisting such an image, Soni believes actors should embrace it while continuing to evolve through their work. "When something becomes popular, instead of running away from it, you should accept it. As an actor, your image is carved by the kind of work you choose because the audience only sees you through your work. The roles I do, the films I choose and the web series I am part of, those choices define my image," he said.

Having spent 30 years in the entertainment industry, Soni said acting remains much more than just a livelihood. "It's been 30 years now that I've been working as an actor. I don't act only because I get paid. Acting is my passion as well as my profession," he added.

On Voicing 'Karna' and the Challenge of Voice Acting

Speaking on taking up a different creative challenge by voicing the titular character in the animated series 'The Legend of Karna', the actor said voice acting demands a different skill set from performing on screen, as every emotion has to be conveyed through the voice alone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajeev Raj (@me_rajr)

"Playing a role on screen has its own challenges. But when you are only giving your voice to an animated character, it becomes even more challenging because you have to modulate your voice and put all the emotions into it so people can connect with the character," he said.

Describing Karna as one of mythology's most layered personalities, Soni said the emotional depth of the character made the role particularly rewarding. "Karna has a lot of shades and a lot of emotions. I think it was very interesting to play this role. If audiences enjoy watching Karna through my voice, that will be the biggest achievement for me," he added.

Created by Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J Kang, 'The Legend of Karna' is currently streaming on Sony LIV. (ANI)