Kareena Kapoor commented on Karan Johar's new Instagram image depicting the two actors, writing, "Ravi Kishan fan bro." Her brief but impassioned response drew social media attention, adding another talking point to the story.

Ravi Kishan has acquired an unexpected fan in Bollywood: Kareena Kapoor Khan! The actress recently declared her adoration for the actor after seeing him perform with Akshay Kumar on Karan Johar's renowned talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 9.

Kareena commented on Karan Johar's new Instagram image depicting the two actors, writing, "Ravi Kishan fan bro." Her brief but impassioned response drew the attention of social media users, adding another talking point to the story.

The episode, which aired on November 25, includes the two actors swapping experiences, laughs, and discussing their career journeys. While Akshay added his customary humour to the discourse, Ravi stood out for his active attitude and honest insights.

What did Kareena Kapoor Khan say about Karan Johar's post?

Karan Johar posted sneak peeks of the latest Koffee With Karan 9 episode on his official Instagram account. The filmmaker described the episode as a "riot and a half" and revealed it was available to stream on JioHotstar.

Kareena spotted the post and commented, "Ravi Kishan fan bro."

The actress' reaction was especially intriguing because it occurred following Ravi's amusing performance on the show. Her response also provided viewers another incentive to rewatch some of the episode's most talked-about scenes.

Ravi Kishan teaches Akshay Kumar his viral dance step.

One of the episode's highlights was Ravi Kishan teaching Akshay Kumar the now-famous hook step.

The hallmark gesture is crossing one leg over the other while walking, which gives it a unique swagger. Ravi has done the dance at multiple public engagements, and videos of his powerful motions have been widely shared on social media.

During the talk, Akshay tried to follow Ravi's instructions, leading to a lighthearted exchange between the actors. Their interplay enhanced the episode's entertainment value.

Ravi Kishan becomes emotional when recalling his struggle days.

Aside from the humour, Ravi spoke candidly about the difficulties he had while pursuing his acting career.

The actor said his father, a priest who also ran a milk company, encouraged him to join the family business or get a government job. Ravi, on the other hand, was an amateur actor who enjoyed performing.

He recalls donning a saree while playing in a Ramleela show. When his father witnessed the act, he grew enraged and allegedly thrashed him with a leather belt.

Ravi stated that his father did not consider film a legitimate career at the time and strongly opposed his ambition to become an actor. He further said that his mother helped him leave his house after the incident.

Ravi Kishan's first appearance on Koffee With Karan.

This is Ravi Kishan's debut appearance on Koffee With Karan. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar returned to the couch to continue his talk with Karan Johar.

Ravi's visit has garnered a lot of interest online, with viral dance moves, humorous discussions, and sad disclosures about his early troubles. And, with Kareena Kapoor Khan now declaring herself a fan, the show has received another star endorsement.