Ravi Kishan explained that he gave himself the Bihar Ka Brad Pitt moniker because people are more inclined to view you the way you show yourself.

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan has explained why he proudly calls himself 'Bihar Ka Brad Pitt', admitting the moniker stems from a life lesson in confidence and self-promotion. During his participation in Karan Johar's renowned talk show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 9, the actor stated that he realised no one else would promote him, so he chose to forge his own persona.

Ravi featured in the most recent episode, with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. Their talk focused on his path in the entertainment industry, his unexpected appeal among Gen Z viewers, and the viral events that have made him a social media sensation.

Why does Ravi Kishan refer to himself as 'Bihar Ka Brad Pitt'?

When Karan Johar confronted Ravi about his renowned 'Bihar Ka Brad Pitt' nickname, he stated that years of professional losses taught him a crucial lesson: "No one will promote us." "So it is better to blow your own horn," Ravi explained.

He went on to say that people often form opinions about others based on how they present themselves.

The actor's comments represented his opinion that people should not always wait for others to acknowledge their accomplishments or promote their work.

Ravi Kishan is surprised by his popularity among Generation Z.

Ravi also discussed his surprising success with younger audiences. His passionate dance routines, emotional expressions, Bhojpuri dialogues, and funny one-liners have become popular memes on social media platforms.

The actor acknowledged that he never expected Gen Z viewers to connect with him so deeply at this point in his career.

He acknowledged his flaws and took responsibility for his blunders, saying, "As a parliamentarian, I accept that I am not God." "Don't look at me like a God," he stated, emphasising that he does not want people to see him as a flawless person.

Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan's Coffee With Karan Appearance

The segment also had some funny moments between Akshay and Ravi. Interestingly, Karan Johar said Akshay recommended putting Ravi on the show.

The duo gave fans a look into their friendship, with Akshay joining Ravi for his characteristic dancing routines.

Ravi's arrival has also refocused attention on his transition from rural film to mainstream Bollywood and politics. His open nature and unique emotions have introduced him to a new generation that is discovering superstars through viral videos and online memes.

Ravi Kishan's 'Bihar Ka Brad Pitt' persona has transformed a hilarious self-administered moniker into a lasting aspect of his public image.