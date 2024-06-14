 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Gold scheme fraud to match-fixing: Legal cases against Raj Kundra

Image credits: X

Defrauding trader in gold scheme

Bullion trader Prithviraj Saremal Kothari has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Sessions Court seeking action against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty for defrauding in a gold scheme.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Match-fixing

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty bought the IPL team Rajasthan Royals and in 2013 they were accused of match-fixing.

Image credits: Instagram

Production and Distribution of Pornographic Content

Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 by the Mumbai Police and was accused of being a suspect in the production and distribution of explicit content through mobile applications.

Image credits: our own

Copyright Infringement

There have been cases where Raj Kundra and his associated businesses have been accused using copyrighted material without permission or proper licensing.

Image credits: Instagram

Defamation Cases

Raj Kundra has been involved in defamation cases which usually arise from disputes with individuals or organizations over statements made in public or the media.

Image credits: Instagram

Property worth Rs 97.79 crore seized

Raj Kundra was named in a Bitcoin Ponzi scam case when ED's Mumbai branch seized properties worth Rs 97.79 crore belonging to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra under the PMLA Act.

Image credits: X
