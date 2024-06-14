Gold scheme fraud to match-fixing: Legal cases against Raj Kundra

Entertainment
Bullion trader Prithviraj Saremal Kothari has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Sessions Court seeking action against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty for defrauding in a gold scheme.
Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty bought the IPL team Rajasthan Royals and in 2013 they were accused of match-fixing.
Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 by the Mumbai Police and was accused of being a suspect in the production and distribution of explicit content through mobile applications.
There have been cases where Raj Kundra and his associated businesses have been accused using copyrighted material without permission or proper licensing.
Raj Kundra has been involved in defamation cases which usually arise from disputes with individuals or organizations over statements made in public or the media.
Raj Kundra was named in a Bitcoin Ponzi scam case when ED's Mumbai branch seized properties worth Rs 97.79 crore belonging to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra under the PMLA Act.