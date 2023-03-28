Ravanasura trailer OUT: 'Blockbuster loading...' say fans on 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja's powerful avatar

After teasing the fans and audiences with glimpses and stills, makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's actioner-entertainer film Ravanasura. Fans have hailed the global mass action superstar Ravi Teja's powerful avatar.

Ravi Teja is one of the biggest names in the Tollywood industry. The renowned star is loved and known globally for his nuanced performances and bang-on comic timing in several hit and iconic Telugu films like Khadgam (2002), Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi (2003), Venky (2004), Naa Autograph (2004), Bhadra (2005), Vikramarkudu (2006), Dubai Seenu (2007), Krishna (2008), Neninthe (2008), Kick (2009), Sambho Siva Sambho (2010), Don Seenu (2010), Mirapakay (2011), Balupu (2013), Power (2014), Bengal Tiger (2015), Raja the Great (2017), Krack (2021), Dhamaka (2022) and Waltair Veerayya (2023).

After winning the hearts of his ardent fans and audiences with a remarkable performance in the blockbuster film 'Waltair Veerayya,' Ravi Teja is set to make audiences fall in love with nuanced and refined acting chops in the much-awaited actioner-entertainer film Ravanasura. The trailer shows glimpses of the actor in a double role of a criminal and a lawyer. With a 'Joker' like twist that gives peaks at glimpses of the actor fighting against an army of villains.

Ravanasura looks like a masala family entertainer, which is worth the wait. The film drops in theatres on April 7, 2023. The trailer is out now. Fans have been raving about his brilliant multi-layered performance in the film trailer.

"Thrilling and intense #RavanasuraTrailer out now," said a fan. "Unexpected Asalu .. Perfect Cut #RavanasuraTrailer @RaviTeja_offl," another fan added. "Anna Perfect Trailer Cut. Goosebumps #RaviTeja #RavanasuraTrailer #RavanasuraOnApril7 #Ravanasura," a fan shared. "Trailer Out Now Again Blockbuster movie loading," a fan adds.

Trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Ravanasura is out now. You can also watch it here.

