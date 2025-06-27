Rashmika Mandanna's first look from her upcoming film Mysaa has been revealed. The poster showcases her in a fierce avatar, captivating fans with her intense appearance.

South Indian and Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna is creating buzz with her upcoming film. After hinting about it on Thursday, the first look from her new film, Mysaa, was revealed on Friday. The poster showcases Rashmika in a fierce and intense avatar. Her look, featuring a nose ring, a dagger in her hand, and an angry expression in her eyes, is rapidly going viral. Fans are going crazy over her look and are constantly commenting on social media. No other details about the film have been shared along with the first look.

Rashmika Mandanna Shares First Look from Mysaa

Rashmika Mandanna shared the first look from Mysaa on Instagram, writing, 'I always try to give you something new, something different, something exciting, and this is one of those. A character I've never played before. A world I've never been to before and a look I've never tried before, it's fierce. I am nervous and super excited, I really can't wait for you to see what we're making.. this is just the beginning.' #Mysaa @unformulafilms @rawindrapulle.