Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rashmika Mandanna throws light on her Deepfake video, 'I wondered if she was a college-going girl'

    Speaking about her Deepfake video that went viral, Rashmika Mandanna said that it is important to discuss such situations to raise awareness.

    Rashmika Mandanna throws light on her Deepfake video, 'I wondered if she was a college-going girl' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

    When Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video went viral in November 2023, everyone was surprised and frightened. While the man who created the viral video has already been caught, Rashmika has revealed why she chose to come out against her deepfake video. The 'Pushpa' actress recently appeared on 'We Are Yuvaa', where she stated that it is important to discuss such situations to raise awareness.

    Rashmika Mandanna's statement

    "So many times, when you talk about it, someone says, 'But you chose this job!' Or, 'This is how it's going to be.' So, why are you talking about it now? In my brain, all I could think about was how if something occurred to me in college, I wouldn't have anyone to support me. Because something in our culture dictates that what society thinks of us must be us. As if we had to be and react the way society expects us to, you know, think and react, right?" Rashmika said.

    Rashmika stated that she wondered if she was a college-going girl and had to go through the same thing. "And I'm like, Dude, I'm so scared for them. And, as I mentioned, there are at least 41 million people who are aware that there is something known as a deepfake. And this is not correct. Something is impacting people's emotions and prompting them to get stressed. So I think raising awareness was vital to me," the actress said.

    Also read: Bigg Boss 17 controversy: Mannara Chopra wants public apology from Munawar Faruqui

    For those unfamiliar, a morphing video of Rashmika Mandanna became viral on social media in November of last year. In the video, the woman with Rashmika's face is seen entering a lift while wearing a fitting suit. However, it was subsequently revealed that the viral video was a deepfake. It drew everyone's attention when superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to the microblogging platform X and sought legal action.

    An FIR was then filed in connection with the incident at the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell under sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (forgery to hurt reputation) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act. Later, Delhi Police nabbed the man who created the deepfake video of the actress on January 21, 2024.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heeramandi first look OUT: Sanjay Leela Bhansali unleashes royal grandeur for this historical drama [WATCH] ATG

    'Heeramandi' first look OUT: Sanjay Leela Bhansali unleashes royal grandeur for this historical drama [WATCH]

    SHOCKING Bigg Boss 17 star Isha Malviya says mics were installed inside bathrooms; read details RBA

    SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 17 star Isha Malviya says mics were installed inside bathrooms; read details

    Bigg Boss 17 controversy: Mannara Chopra wants public apology from Munawar Faruqui RBA

    Bigg Boss 17 controversy: Mannara Chopra wants public apology from Munawar Faruqui

    'Ikkis': Agastya Nanda replaces Varun Dhawan in Sriram Raghavan's next, here's why RKK

    'Ikkis': Agastya Nanda replaces Varun Dhawan in Sriram Raghavan's next, here's why

    Raghav Chadha calls Parineeti Chopra 'Nightingale, personal melody queen', as she begins musical career RKK

    Raghav Chadha calls Parineeti Chopra 'Nightingale, personal melody queen', as she begins musical career

    Recent Stories

    Upgrade of 40,000 rail bogies, 3 new rail corridors: FM Nirmala Sitharaman lays out Rs 2.55 lakh capex for Railways

    Upgrade of 40,000 rail bogies, 3 new rail corridors: FM Nirmala Sitharaman lays out Rs 2.55 lakh capex for Rai

    Interim Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman announces slew of measures to propel India's 'Nari Shakti' snt

    Interim Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman announces slew of measures to propel India's 'Nari Shakti' (WATCH)

    6 reasons why renting is better than buying rkn

    6 reasons why renting is better than buying

    Interim Budget 2024: Lakshadweep takes center stage, govt to prioritizes tourism sector investments AJR

    Interim Budget 2024: Lakshadweep takes center stage, govt to prioritize tourism sector investments

    Bengaluru: Aranya Bhavan stenographer found dead on Tumkur railway tracks, suspicions of foul play arise vkp

    Bengaluru: Aranya Bhavan stenographer found dead on Tumkur railway tracks, suspicions of foul play arise

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon