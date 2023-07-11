Rashmika Mandanna's fan rude to her, snatches away phone from her hand; Watch video

In a viral video on Instagram, it was seen that a fan snatched away their phone from Rashmika Mandanna's hand while she was having a photo session with her fans outside her vanity van in Mumbai. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

A video of Rashmika Mandanna has gone viral of tackling a rude fan with grace. The ‘Dear Comrade’ actress was completing a few engagements in Mumbai on Monday when she came across a few excited fans outside her vanity van. As she posed to take a photo with them, one of her fans behaved very rudely with her. In the video which is going viral on Instagram, the unidentified fan was seen snatching their phone from her hand.

Rashmika did not react to this rude behaviour. She continued to let other fans take pictures with her. She very sportingly did not let the moment for other fans be ruined. She went back to her vanity van after the photo shoot with her fans.

Watch the video below:

On her busy Monday schedule, the ‘Pushpa’ star was spotted outside her vanity on a set a couple of times in different outfits. First, Rashmika was seen wearing a floral-printed dress with her hair perfectly done. Later, she was seen in a black saree. After wrapping work, Rashmika was spotted making her way back to Mumbai airport. Later that night, she was spotted at Hyderabad airport, confirming that she is back home.

Rashmika is expected to have a busy second half of the year. In Bollywood, Rashmika will be seen making her comeback on the big screen with Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed and Ranbir Kapoor starring ‘Animal’, the film also features Anil Kapoor.

In the south, she will be seen in Shantharuban directed movie ‘Rainbow’ with ‘Shaakuntalam’ fame Dev Mohan and Rao Ramesh. She will also be seen reviving her role as Srivalli in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ aka Pushpa 2, headlining Allu Arjun.

