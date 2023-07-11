'Vijay Sethupathi Fan Club' distributes tomatoes to all homemakers in Alandur, Tamil Nadu

A charitable event was organised in the Alandur area in Tamil Nadu, where free tomatoes were distributed to housewives. The event was a philanthropic effort of actor Vijay Sethupathi’s fan club.

The rising tomato costs in Tamil Nadu have caused significant concern among ordinary people and even large restaurant operators. Recognising the community's predicament, actor Vijay Sethupathi's fan club held a humanitarian event in the Alandur district, where free tomatoes were distributed to housewives.

Tambaram Vicky, head of the Chengalpattu Vijay Sethupathi Fan Club, inaugurated the gathering. Numerous Vijay Sethupathi followers joyfully assembled to assist the cause. Homemakers in attendance were overjoyed to get free tomatoes in exchange for their involvement, and they braved the lengthy lines with zeal.

The general populace was finding it extremely difficult to buy this important component due to increasing tomato costs. Vijay Sethupathi's fan club's wonderful gift provided much-needed relief, allowing us housewives to express our deepest compliments and gratitude to them.

The incident drew widespread public notice and elicited widespread applause. The unselfish gesture of delivering tomatoes to the poor has struck a profound chord with the public, symbolising compassion and understanding amid difficult circumstances.

Vijaya Gurunatha Sethupathi, better known as Vijay Sethupathi, is a well-known Indian actor and producer best recognised for his work in Tamil film. His extraordinary talent has garnered him a National Film Award, two Filmfare Awards South, and two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. Soodhu Kavvum, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum, Iraivi, Vikram Vedha, '96, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Petta, and Super Deluxe are among his notable flicks.

Vijay Sethupathi's career took a big shift in 2012, when all three of his releases received critical and financial acclaim, catapulting him to greater celebrity. Notably, he created an impression in Sundarapandian, portraying a negative character opposing M. Sasikumar. Following that, he played lead parts in Pizza and Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, both directed by Karthik Subbaraj and Balaji Tharaneetharan. His performances in both films, in which he played a delivery kid named Michael and a young man named Prem who suffers from short-term memory loss only days before his wedding, were praised by critics.