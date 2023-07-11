Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt expresses sadness over being single and missing father Mahesh Bhatt

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the participants had to talk about themselves to their housemates while enjoying food. While on this task, Pooja Bhatt revealed her loneliness and talked about her missing father, Mahesh Bhatt. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 has kept everyone entertained, and in the July 10 episode, the contestants were given a very relaxing task. They just had to chat among themselves while gorging on delicious food like cupcakes, burgers and fries. The twist was that they had to talk about themselves to another housemate, and if the other housemate didn't enjoy the conversation, they can hit the buzzer to end it. Pooja Bhatt was paired with Abhishek Malhan, and while in conversation with him, she talked about being single and living alone, and also about missing her father, Mahesh Bhatt.

    While enjoying cupcakes, Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt talked about missing their families. Abhishek recalled how he cried his heart out as he was missing his parents terribly. The actor said, "We can't deny the fact that we all have a mini-Cyrus inside us who is terribly missing family and is homesick."

    On the other hand, Pooja shared that others have someone waiting for them outside the house, she is single. She, “Hum sab apne family ko miss kar rahe hain, aur hum sabka koi na koi bahar wait kar raha hai, but main single aurat hoon aur mera koi nahi hai ghar chalane ke liye. (We are all missing our families, and for all of us someone is waiting outside. But I am single, I don’t even have anyone to run the house.” She further expressed that this is the first time she is missing her father, Mahesh Bhatt so badly.

    However, there was a sudden turn of events after all the heartfelt conversations. Cyrus Broacha had to abruptly leave Bigg Boss OTT 2 due to an unexpected medical emergency in his family. Cyrus and his family have appealed for privacy and understanding to the media during this challenging time.

