Rashmika Mandanna looks beautiful in silk saree draped in Coorgi style; see pictures

Rashmika Mandanna seen wearing a silk saree in the Coorgi style. Her ethnic ensemble was completed with gold stud earrings and a striking gold necklace that included a watch and a ring; take a look

Rashmika Mandanna posted images from a wedding she attended with a friend. As she posed with her childhood pals, she looked stunning in a yellow silk saree. "This is how your Rashmika was before most of you knew her," she wrote.

Rashmika shared some photos from her friend Raagini Muddaiah's wedding with her fans. The actress expressed her desire to share a piece of her personal life by posting images of herself with her childhood pals, also bridesmaids at the wedding.

Rashmika is seen in a silk saree draped in Coorgi style, which gives her an elegant aspect. Her ethnic ensemble was completed with gold stud earrings and a striking gold necklace that included a watch and a ring. She picked a high ponytail for her hairstyle. She talked about how she ran into her childhood pals after a long time and how she made it in time for the wedding despite missing her 4 a.m. flight in the caption.

She kept it simple and natural for her makeup by highlighting her eyes with a bit of shimmer and nude lips. She captioned it, "Today my friend @raaginimuddaiah got married.. (and I don’t have a picture with her from today) but I wouldn’t have missed it for the world! After missing a 4 AM flight and having my flights delayed 4-5 times.. thank god, I finally made it to her wedding! And OMG! what a beautiful bride she is.. Ahhh.. and these girls.. I literally grew up with these girls.. it’s been 17 years since I’ve known them and nothing’s changed at all."

The actress wrote, "They keep me sane.. they keep me rooted.. they keep me happy.. and these are my girls.. So so glad today I got to see them! I wanted to share a lil something from my personal space with you all.. This is how your Rashmika was before most of you have known her and looks like nothing has changed!"

In the meanwhile, Rashmika will be seen in 'Animal,' with Ranbir Kapoor. She also appears in the films 'Mission Majnu' and 'Goodbye.'

