    Rashmika Mandanna in Dubai: Pushpa star grooves on her superhit songs ‘Saami Saami’ and ‘Ranjhithame'

    National crush, Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry currently and is undoubtedly a heartthrob! Now in Dubai, the actress shared photos of herself looking beautiful in a peach-hued saree.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 3:18 PM IST

    Rashmika recently visited a shop launch event in Dubai, where her admirers flocked in droves to catch a peek of the stunning actress! A couple videos show her walking in, dressed in the most stunning golden glitter saree, and fans can't stop yelling and kicking for her!

    Rashmika captioned the photos, “Ok. Now I hereby declare – You’ve all gotten me obsessed with sarees.. ✨.” The actress was photographed standing on a balcony beneath the Emirati Sun, wearing her current costume. Rashmika finished the ensemble with similar gold jewellery and a tidy bun on her hair.

    One fan wrote, “Omg my love!! My eyes are currently in tears!.” Another added, “Hai chand me bhi dhaag pr naa tujh me aik bhi ♥️ (Even the Moon has a spot, but you don’t).” One person wrote, “You made me sooo obsessed when I look at your saree picsit’s like you’re more than million times beautiful ✨@rashmika_mandanna.” Another person added, “Your beauty has no limits ❤️.”

    She also danced to her superhit songs, 'Saami Saami' and 'Ranjhithame,' and her admirers couldn't contain their joy as they observed this! They went bananas as soon as the music started, and it was a joy to behold! This simply goes to show how Rashmika Mandanna is becoming more than just a national infatuation, but a heartthrob all over! Her followers adore her and have every cause to do so! She appears to be on her way to being named 'International Crush'!

    https://x.com/rashmikatrends/status/1708238409154896078?s=46

    Taking to her social media handle, Rashmika also shared stunning pictures of hers in a golden saree from the launch event. In the caption, she wrote, “Ok. Now I hereby declare - You've all gotten me obsessed with sarees.. 😄🤎✨”

    In the meantime, Rashmika is preparing for the premiere of her forthcoming flick Animal. Ranbir Kapoor stars in the film, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, among others, provide outstanding performances in Animal.

    The trailer for the film was published earlier this week on Ranbir's birthday, September 28. According to the trailer, Ranbir's relationship takes him down the road to become a criminal, where he finally meets his enemy, played by Bobby Deol. In the film, Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir's father, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his love interest.

    After Kabir Singh, Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Bollywood film. It will be released in cinemas on December 1. The film, however, was initially scheduled to be released in August. Due to scheduling conflicts with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and Rajinikanth's Jailer, the filmmaker opted to postpone the picture till December; also, post-production on the film remained unfinished.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 3:18 PM IST
