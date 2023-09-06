Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna attends wedding of assistant in graceful simple attire; pens down heartfelt wishes

    Rashmika Mandanna attended the wedding of her assistant Sai on his wedding. The actress donned a simple yellow sari and attended the evening with utmost grace and elegance

    Rashmika Mandanna attends wedding of assistant in graceful simple attire; pens down heartfelt wishes ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna effortlessly captivated everyone's attention with her understated elegance when she graced her assistant's wedding on a delightful Sunday. Today, via her Instagram platform, the talented actress extended her heartfelt congratulations to her dedicated assistant, Sai, on the joyous occasion of his wedding. In her touching message, Rashmika fondly acknowledged Sai's unwavering support since her debut in the industry, emphasizing how he has evolved into an integral part of her life, akin to family.

    Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Rashmika wrote, “So it's been almost 6-7 vears since I've known Sai and his family and 2 days back he - who's also like a family to me, got married and I had the opportunity to be a part of his big day.. ❤️❤️
    It makes me so happy to see these lovely people around me grow into such amazing human beings and it's so nice to see all of them so happy.🤍
    I tho still can't believe he's married now.. & but it truly makes me super happy.❤️
    Congratulations @saibabu2223 and Preethi.. 🤗
    god bless you with all my heart.
    I wish your lives are filled with happiness always.🤍🌻”

    See the Post here: 

    Dressed in an elegant yellow cotton saree adorned with minimal jewelry, the actor graced her assistant's wedding ceremony with a simple yet charming look. An online video captured the heartwarming moment when Rashmika Mandanna gracefully walked towards the mandap to extend her congratulations and shower blessings upon the newlyweds. However, to her surprise, Sai and his wife touched her feet in a touching display of respect and gratitude.

    ALSO READ: KBC 15, Ep 16 Update: Amitabh Bachchan astounds Jaskaran Singh for 7 crore question

    In the realm of her professional commitments, Rashmika Mandanna is currently engrossed in substantial projects. She is set to feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal," sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. Additionally, she will be starring alongside Allu Arjun in Sukumar's "Pushpa 2: The Rule," a project that holds great anticipation among her fans. In addition to these, her schedule is packed with the intriguing films "Rainbow" and "D51."

    ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 most popular foods to celebrate and enjoy Lord Ganesha's birthday

     

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'RDX' Malayalam movie: Neeraj Madhav, Shane Nigam and Pepe receives grand welcome from fans rkn

    'RDX' Malayalam movie: Neeraj Madhav, Shane Nigam and Antony receives grand welcome from fans

    Has Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's appearance at Beyonce's tour made their 'relationship' official? vma

    Has Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's appearance at Beyonce's tour made their 'relationship' official?

    KBC 15, Ep 16 Update: Amitabh Bachchan astounds Jaskaran Singh for 7 crore question ATG

    KBC 15, Ep 16 Update: Amitabh Bachchan astounds Jaskaran Singh for 7 crore question

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's film selected for Busan International Film Festival RBA

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer, Alia Bhatt's film selected for Busan International Film Festival

    '800' Trailer: Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar unveils biopic on Muthiah Muralidaran rkn

    '800' Trailer : Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar unveils biopic on Muthiah Muralidaran

    Recent Stories

    Artisan communities and Ganesh Chaturthi: Craftsmanship behind the idols snt eai

    Artisan communities and Ganesh Chaturthi: Craftsmanship behind the idols

    Football Lionel Messi returns for World Cup 2026 qualifiers amid speculation over international retirement osf

    Lionel Messi returns for World Cup 2026 qualifiers amid speculation over international retirement

    'RDX' Malayalam movie: Neeraj Madhav, Shane Nigam and Pepe receives grand welcome from fans rkn

    'RDX' Malayalam movie: Neeraj Madhav, Shane Nigam and Antony receives grand welcome from fans

    Explained A look at how Bharat found a place in the Constitution, but came after India AJR

    Explained: A look at how Bharat found a place in the Constitution, but came after India

    Has Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's appearance at Beyonce's tour made their 'relationship' official? vma

    Has Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's appearance at Beyonce's tour made their 'relationship' official?

    Recent Videos

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon