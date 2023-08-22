RARKPK: Karan Johar finally breaks silence on why success of film was 'so important' to him

Karan Johar, who recently opened up about the massive success of his latest outing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, revealed why it was so important and necessary for the noted filmmaker at this point that he could not afford to fail this time.

Karan Johar, the senior and maverick Bollywood director, made a grand comeback to filmmaking with the recent blockbuster Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The romantic drama, which hit the theatres in July, this year, features talented actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The exceptional box office performance of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani even let the cast and crew members of the film surprised. A success of this magnitude was unexpected. In a recent interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, prominent bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar finally revealed why this success was so pivotal for him.

ALSO READ: Know which actresses will be a part of Thalapathy Vijay's next

In his chat with the film fanatics, host Shubra Gupta asked Johar how did it feel to him when the Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh landed the way it did. Opening up on this, Karan said, "The truth is that I'm a bit overwhelmed. It's not that I was not hoping for this. But I think the environment in our industry was turbulent at the time. I haven't released a film that I have directed in 7 years. The last three years were not easy on me or the industry. There was a lot of negativity. And all that anxiety did create a ball of anxiety inside me, which I hadn't addressed."

Karan shared, "I had brushed a lot under the carpet because I wanted to appear resilient to my family and the company. It all came out during the week of the film's release, with the anxiety and panic attacks. There was no sleep. There was just sheer nervousness."

He added, "Right now when people talk to me about the film. I still have a bit of that in me. It's going to take a while before this film leaves my system. I hadn't realised how stressful it was for me. Even though I feel failure is critical in anyone's journey. This time I felt I couldn't afford to fail. This film had eventually reached a stage where it had to be like a make-or-break situation for me."

ALSO READ: Kannada actor Ananth Nag goes down memory lane about his brother