Kannada actor Ananth Nag goes down memory lane about his brother

Veteran Kannada actor Ananth Nagarkatte, commonly known as Ananth Nag, has reached a remarkable milestone of completing 50 years in the film industry. In a recent interview with Ramesh Arvind, he candidly discussed his extensive filmography, his personal journey, and cherished memories of his late brother, Shankar Nag.

During the interview, Ananth Nag emphasized the importance of a balanced diet for maintaining physical and mental well-being. Additionally, he spoke about his brother, Late Shankar Nag in the Interview.



He shared, "Diet is crucial for both physical and mental health. Those who enjoy non-vegetarian food can consume it as they like. Personally, I refrain from non-veg, while my own brother, Shankar Nag, used to consume it. Despite his efforts, I never developed a taste for it. Even when offered non-veg by others, I have declined. Although I have tried it, I stick to our traditional cuisine." he said while speaking to a private Kannada youtube channel.

He also spoke about the significance of natural forgetfulness in life. With five decades in the film industry and his 75th birthday approaching in September, Ananth Nag's impact on Kannada cinema, theatre, politics, and culture is substantial.

Ananth Nag further elaborated on the importance of maintaining a balanced diet for overall well-being. He shared his preference for a vegetarian diet, explaining that despite his brother's efforts, he couldn't develop a liking for non-vegetarian food.



Ananth Nag has been claimed to be an influential actor in the Sandalwood industry, coming from a successful theatre background. Everyone who came close to his inner circle says, speaking with him is a beautiful experience. His memory power is substantial. To be precise, in a recent Kannada movie, “Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale Kasaragodu”, directed by Rishabh Shetty - Ananth Nag shot a 17-minute long shot in one take! This is one example of his commitment and love for Cinema.

Throughout his illustrious career, Ananth Nag's contributions to various aspects of Kannada entertainment have been notable. Collaborating with his brother, Shankar Nag, has resulted in remarkable movies and plays. He just does not act, but engages himself with Direction, and suggestions to the director and co-actors. He always improvises his acting and wishes that the cinema should win, more than his performance.