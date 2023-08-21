Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Know which actresses will be a part of Thalapathy Vijay's next

    Priyanka Mohan and Jyothika will be the lead heroines of Thalapathy 68, it has already been widely known. Finally, Venkat Prabhu responded to the rumours.

    Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha, has been making headlines ever since it was announced. There is a new update for the movie that is released every other day. Leo isn't the only Thalapathy Vijay movie getting a lot of attention, either. The movie Thalapathy 68, which is likely titled after his next film following Leo, is also eagerly awaited. Venkat Prabhu will be in charge of directing Thalapathy 68. It has already been widely rumoured that erstwhile co-star of Thalapathy Vijay Jyothika will reportedly have a significant role in Thalapatahy 68. She will reportedly play one of the characters Vijay is playing in the movie's romantic interest. It has already been widely known that the Venkat Prabhu-directed movie will feature the Master actor in two roles. 

    Currently, there are reports that strongly imply Priyanka Mohan will also feature in the movie. For those who are unaware, Priyanka has already appeared in a number of popular films, such as Gang Leader, Don, and Doctor. The actress will also star in Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran, with Dhanush. Working with Thalapathy Vijay will therefore further her career, which has been growing rapidly. Along with Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka will also appear in OG. 

    In a recent interview, Thalapathy 68 director Venkat Prabhu made a joke regarding the actress who will play Vijay's love interest in his forthcoming film. Venkat Prabhu jokingly retorted that Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh, and Nayanthara will not be included. Fans are also highly enthusiastic and have suggested prospective lady names who may appear in the Thalapathy Vijay movie. Only that Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the soundtrack for Thalapathy 68 has been made public so far. In addition, it is being said that S J Suryah will appear in the movie. He is rumoured to play the film's primary antagonist.

     

