RARKPK: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Karan Johar with NEW post; Says 'These privileges make you look bad'

Kangana Ranaut criticized 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' as 'rubbish', alleging it to be a copy of Karan Johar's earlier works. She compared it to Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and accused Johar of manipulating success. On Instagram, she shared footage of Johar discussing combining hits and flops in a filmmaker's interview. Her remarks have sparked controversy and discussions among fans and industry members. Now she has again shared a post accusing Karan Johar of his privileges, saying that he has bought reviews for his new film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

What does Kangana's new post say?

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut again attacks Karan Johar and 'RARKPK', saying, 'he makes film hit with money'; read on

Kangana posted a video on Instagram, where Karan Johar was seen in an interview talking about the rating of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. A rating chart of the film can also be seen in the video along with the director. Kangana wrote in the caption, "Mr Johar this was not the purpose of critics rating, it was supposed to establish the authentic worth of a product so people can decide whether or not to invest in it… it is not for you to put a price tag on and buy every single star that is there."

She bashed Karan Johar for being unaware of other people's struggle and further added, "And please know everyone don’t have this privilege of having the sheet of stars even before the film releases… People like us struggle to get unbiased reviews because media fears that you will ban them… You have been gifted an empire by your father people like us start from scratch put our own houses on mortgage even to direct a moderate budget film even after giving blockbuster as previous directorial… So please understand this kind of shameless flashing of your privileges and wrong doings makes you look bad."

Kangana Ranaut is known for her fiery and controversial remarks. Her hot takes often stir up debates and headlines. From criticizing fellow actors, directors, and politicians to speaking on social issues, she has especially accused Karan Johar several times of practicing nepotism. While some applaud her for being candid and assertive, others criticize her for being too provocative or insensitive. Despite the polarizing reactions, her hot takes continue to dominate conversations, making her one of the most talked-about figures in the industry.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Choudhury's dance win audience's hearts