Rapper-singer Hanumankind shares news of India concert; announces tour dates; Read on

Rapper and singer Hanumankind has revealed plans for his India tour, set to take place in September, with performances scheduled in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The Kerala-born artist, celebrated for his hit single "Big Dawgs," shared this exciting news through an Instagram post.

Known by his stage name Hanumankind, Sooraj Cherukat has gained significant international recognition, with his track "Big Dawgs" recently securing the 9th position on the Billboard Global 200 chart. This milestone signifies the growing prominence of Indian hip-hop in the global music landscape.

On August 30, Hanumankind announced his tour, saying, "Bangalore and Mumbai we OTW" on Instagram. He first shared this update with fans during an Instagram live session. The artist is set to perform in Bengaluru on September 13 and in Mumbai on September 15.

With roots in Texas, Hanumankind has brought a blend of influences into his music. His "Big Dawgs" music video, shot in Ponnani, Kerala, seamlessly merges local and international elements, creating a unique South American-inspired visual style.

Apart from "Big Dawgs," Hanumankind's other notable tracks include "Namma Stories," "Go To Sleep," "Maadeva," "Rush Hour," and "DAMNSON," reflecting his versatility as an artist.

