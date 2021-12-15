  • Facebook
    Ranveer Singh plants a kiss on wife Deepika Padukone's cheeks [VIDEO]

    Bollywood's star pair Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen at Mumbai airport. The actor planted a kiss on Deepika's cheeks. Take a look at the complete video of Ranveer's romantic gesture right here.

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 12:06 PM IST
    Bollywood's star pair Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen at Mumbai airport. The actor planted a kiss on Deepika's cheeks. Take a look at the complete video here. It was today when the power couple of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at Mumbai airport. The couple had left for the promotions of 83  in Dubai with Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur. The actor had posted cute snaps with Deepika, and their PDA was on point.

    The couple is one of the most loved pairs of the Bollywood industry. Fans fondly address them as DeepVeer as they always set major couple goals for all their sea of followers. They had worn stylish outfits at the Mumbai airport. A pap had posted their clip, where Ranveer was seen giving a sweet kiss on the cheeks of his wife and it is too cute to miss. The well-known paparazzi also had captured the moment where Ranveer opened the door for his ladylove as they posed in front of the camera. 

    To talk about Ranveer's style game, he had seen wearing an animal print t-shirt and bell bottoms which was red in colour. He was also seen wearing a black sling bag. Deepika, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black and white top paired with black boots and bag. She had tied her hair in a ponytail and looked beautiful. Reacting to the same a fan had written, "Ufffff" followed by fire emojis. Another fan dropped a comment saying, "No matter what he treats her the best." Also read: Ranveer Singh's Film '83' in legal trouble: UAE finance firm files cheating complaint against producers

    insThe couple has been gearing for the release of their next sports drama movie, 83. The actor plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika plays the role of his wife Romi in the movie. The film is all set to release on December 24. The other upcoming projects of the actor include Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Deepika on the other side, will be seen in Pathan, The Intern, K and Fighter. Also read: Besides John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and many others have had deleted their Instagram posts

