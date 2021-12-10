  • Facebook
    Ranveer Singh's Film '83' in legal trouble: UAE finance firm files cheating complaint against producers

    A UAE-based financier has filed a complaint against '83' makers for alleged cheating. Actress Deepika Padukone, one of the film's producers, is also hooked up in the controversy as the complaint mentions her name.

    First Published Dec 10, 2021, 10:18 AM IST
    A United Arab Emirates-based finance company has approached the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai, seeking to issue the process against Deepika Padukone and a few filmmakers for the Bollywood film 83 for allegedly plotting and cheating him in the process of producing the movie. Deepika is also reportedly one of the producers of the film '83'; the movie is a true story of 1983 cricket world cup event.

    The company named Future Resource FZE has moved to court, seeking action against the makers of the film under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Apart from Deepika Padukone, Sajid Nandiadwala and Kabir Khan, Phantom films and four others are also accused by Future Resources FZE. 

    According to reports, Future Resources FZE's representatives met people from Hyderabad established company Vibri Media as the UAE based company desired to invest. Vibri vowed them good returns in investment, so the UAE-based company invested approximately Rs 16 crores.

    Talking about the movie, this cricket-drama is directed by Kabir Khan, and features. actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree besides Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

    The film is about the big India’s win under Kapil Dev’s captainship in 1983, where the team defeated West Indies and hold its first-ever World Cup trophy. 83 will be releasing on December 24 in many Indian launguages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. 

