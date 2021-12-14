Besides John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and many others have had deleted their Instagram posts

Bollywood actor John Abraham has deleted his social media posts on Instagram. Even Deepika Padukone and many other stars had done it in the past. Have a look at the same right here.

Bollywood actor John Abraham has deleted all his social media posts a few days before his 49th birthday. His Instagram handle has around 9.7 million followers, and the actor follows 108 people on the social media platform. The actor has also removed his Instagram profile photo.

Although the actor has not deleted his Instagram reels. The last clip that he had shared gave out details of a song from Satyameva Jayate 2. He had captioned the post as, "Bajega sachai ka danka, jiske sar par hoga #MaaSherawali ka haath Song Out Now: Link In Bio #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November."

Apart from John there has been Deepika Padukone who had confused her fans by deleting all her Instagram posts and Twitter at a time when fans were expecting her to make a new year wish. Many had thought that her account had got hacked, while some thought that she had removed all her posts as she wanted to make a big announcement. The Mastani of Bollywood wanted to launch her audio diary. She had posted an audio message for her fans ahead of 2021 new year. She had wished them good health and peace. She had also said that 2020 was a good year, although it was uncertain, but she had lots of gratitude.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had also deleted all his Instagram posts after his film Sonchiriya didn't do well at the box office. On the other hand, even Zayn Malik had deleted all her posts as he wanted to begin 2018 on a fresh note. He had done the same after his breakup with Gigi Hadid, had completed a month. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl.

Even Miley Cyrus in 2018 had deleted all her Instagram posts as she wanted a break from social media. This was after her separation from her husband Liam Hemsworth. Taylor Swift, who has been a top American singer had also removed all her Instagram posts in 2017.