  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Besides John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and many others have had deleted their Instagram posts

    Bollywood actor John Abraham has deleted his social media posts on Instagram. Even Deepika Padukone and many other stars had done it in the past. Have a look at the same right here.

    Besides John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and many others have had deleted their Instagram posts SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 5:52 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood actor John Abraham has deleted all his social media posts a few days before his 49th birthday. His Instagram handle has around 9.7 million followers, and the actor follows 108 people on the social media platform. The actor has also removed his Instagram profile photo.

    Although the actor has not deleted his Instagram reels. The last clip that he had shared gave out details of a song from  Satyameva Jayate 2. He had captioned the post as, "Bajega sachai ka danka, jiske sar par hoga #MaaSherawali ka haath Song Out Now: Link In Bio #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November."

    Apart from John there has been Deepika Padukone who had confused her fans by deleting all her Instagram posts and Twitter at a time when fans were expecting her to make a new year wish. Many had thought that her account had got hacked, while some thought that she had removed all her posts as she wanted to make a big announcement. The Mastani of Bollywood wanted to launch her audio diary. She had posted an audio message for her fans ahead of 2021 new year. She had wished them good health and peace. She had also said that 2020 was a good year, although it was uncertain, but she had lots of gratitude.

    Besides John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and many others have had deleted their Instagram posts SCJ

    Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had also deleted all his Instagram posts after his film Sonchiriya didn't do well at the box office. On the other hand, even Zayn Malik had deleted all her posts as he wanted to begin 2018 on a fresh note. He had done the same after his breakup with Gigi Hadid, had completed a month. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl. 

    Even Miley Cyrus in 2018 had deleted all her Instagram posts as she wanted a break from social media. This was after her separation from her husband Liam Hemsworth. Taylor Swift, who has been a top American singer had also removed all her Instagram posts in 2017.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 5:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Karishma Tanna getting married to Varun Bangera next year? Here's what we know SCJ

    Is Karishma Tanna getting married to Varun Bangera next year? Here's what we know

    ED chargesheet on Sukesh Chandrasekhar Expensive gifts for actors Jacqueline Fernandes Nora Fatehi

    'Sukesh Chandrasekhar gifted jewellery worth crores, Mini Cooper to Jacqueline; BMW, iPhone for Nora Fatehi'

    83 movie: How Madan Lal avenged Viv Richards during World Cup victory? Kapil Dev reveals (WATCH)-ayh

    83 movie: How Madan Lal avenged Viv Richards during World Cup victory? Kapil Dev reveals (WATCH)

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding: Actress performs on Dola Re, Ishq Bina on her sangeet night [VIDEO] scj

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding: Actress performs on Dola Re, Ishq Bina on her sangeet night [VIDEO]

    Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu called up this person from The Kapil Shar Show after winning Rs 1.8 crore

    Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu called up this person from The Kapil Sharma Show after winning ₹ 1.8 crore

    Recent Stories

    BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu off to impressive start against Martina Repiska-ayh

    BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu off to impressive start against Martina Repiska

    BMW iX all-electric SUV completely sold out second phase of bookings to open in 2022 gcw

    BMW iX all-electric SUV completely sold out, second phase of bookings to open in 2022

    Oops she did it again Urfi Javed fashion sense hangs on a hook in this bizarre pink satin skirt See Pics drb

    Oops, she did it again! Urfi Javed's fashion sense hangs on a hook in this bizarre pink satin skirt (See Pics)

    Surveen Chawla talks about casting couch in south Film Industry RCB

    Surveen Chawla talks about casting couch in south Film Industry; "filmmaker wanted to see cleavage and thighs.

    Parliament winter session: Rajya Sabha passes bill to extend tenure of CBI director to maximum 5 years-dnm

    Parliament winter session: Rajya Sabha passes bill to extend tenure of CBI director to maximum 5 years

    Recent Videos

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1

    Video Icon
    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Video Icon