Actor Ranveer Singh paid a moving tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle before her last rites in Mumbai. He was seen touching her casket and also shared an 'irreplaceable' post on Instagram for the departed melody queen who died of organ failure.

Before the last rites of legendary singer Asha Bhosle were performed on Monday evening in Mumbai, several prominent figures visited the residence of India's beloved melody queen to pay their respects. Among them was actor Ranveer Singh, who was seen offering prayers for the departed soul.

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In visuals that surfaced online, the Dhurandhar star appeared deeply moved as he paid tribute, respectfully touching the glass casket that held Asha Bhosle's mortal remains. Ranveer also paid a tribute to Asha Bhosle through his post on Instagram Story. He uploaded a black and white picture with Asha Bhosle and captioned it, "Irreplaceable, incomparable."

A Look at Asha Bhosle's Legendary Career

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk.

Her work with leading composers and filmmakers made her one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema. She was honoured with awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, and was recognised by the Guinness World Records in 2011 as the most-recorded artist in music history.

Passing of a Legend

Veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues. She died on Sunday due to organ failure. She is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren. (ANI)