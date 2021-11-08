  • Facebook
    Ranveer Singh gives glimpse of his workout session for Monday motivation

    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle to show off his gym-toned body.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 2:05 PM IST
    Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh wants everyone to take the workout seriously. A few hours ago, the actor was seen working out at the gym. He had taken to his social media to post a photo where he was seen flaunting his toned biceps while training at the gym. He had written a caption that read, "Shut up and #grind #mondaymotivation".

    In the photos, the actor can be seen showing off his well-toned physique. It looks like he works out a lot in the gym. To talk about the picture, he was seen dressed in a grey vest paired with black pants. His bun gave a compliment to his personality. Netizens were also motivated to head to the gym after seeing the picture. Surely, the photo will inspire you to take fitness seriously and give you the good old Monday motivation.

    Well, it is not for the first time that the actor has made us realise the importance of fitness. Previously he had taken to his social media handle to post many photos of himself after his workout session. After sharing the pictures, he had written, "Born to kill. Built to last."

     

    Lately, the actor was seen signing a petition to declare  Indian Sign Language (ISL) as the 23rd official language of the country. He has appreciated the steps taken by our nation to make textbooks and other educational resources being accessible to deaf kids in sign language. Even Ranveer's independent music label, IncInk, which he had launched with  Navzar Eranee, released multiple sign language music videos. In September, the Gully Boy actor had released two sign language videos to create awareness about Indian Sign Language. Also read: Ranveer Singh drops shirtless picture, asks fans 'pasine kyun chhoot rahe hain?'

    On the work front, the actor was last seen in Akshay Kumar's movie Sooryavanshi. His next movies include 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

     

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 2:29 PM IST
