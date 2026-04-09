Trimurti Films has sued Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios for allegedly using the classic song "Oye Oye" from the 1989 film Tridev without permission in Dhurandhar 2.

Trimurti Films has filed a lawsuit against Adiya Dhar's production company, B62 Studios, alleging the unlawful use of the song "Oye Oye" in one of its films. The song was used in Dhar's most recent blockbuster, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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The issue is over the song's rights, which were co-composed by Kalyanji-Anandji and Viju Shah, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. Amit Kumar and Saapna Mukherjee provide vocals on the single, which originally appeared in Rajiv Rai's 1989 film Tridev. Trimurti Films said in its plea that the music, or a substantially similar version, was utilised in the defendant's film without the requisite licenses or approvals, according to a Bar and Bench report.

Trimurti Films has claimed ownership and control of the musical work and sound recording, according to persons acquainted with the situation who talked with the legal news site. It has beenclaimed that the use constitutes copyright infringement, which includes unlawful copying and public dissemination of the work. It has also expressed concern about the song's potential economic exploitation through theatrical releases, streaming platforms, and promotional content.

The action seeks an injunction against further use of the music, as well as damages and other relief.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, or Dhurandhar 2, is a 2026 spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film is a sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released in 2025. Ranveer Singh headlines the cast, which also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.

Take a glance at the Dhurandhar 2 song Rang De Lal (Oye Oye)

About Tridev. Gulshan Rai produced the 1989 film Tridev under the company Trimurti Films Pvt Ltd. The action-thriller, directed and written by his son Rajiv Rai, was a huge financial success, with a star-studded ensemble that included Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah, Madhuri Dixit, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Sonam.