BTS won the coveted Artist of the Year award at the 2026 American Music Awards. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Man's Best Friend' won Album of the Year, while 'Golden' by KPop Demon Hunters was named Song of the Year.

The 2026 edition of the American Music Awards concluded on Memorial Day at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with BTS emerging as one of the night's biggest winners by taking home the coveted Artist of the Year award, according to Billboard The globally popular K-pop group also won Song of the Summer for "Swim," the lead single from their comeback album ARIRANG, and opened the ceremony with a performance of "Hooligan."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Following the telecast, BTS was additionally named Best Male K-pop Artist.

During the ceremony, BTS members also presented SZA with the award for Best Female R&B Artist.

Another major winner of the evening was Sabrina Carpenter, whose album Man's Best Friend won both Album of the Year and Best Pop Album. Carpenter also secured the Best Female Pop Artist title.

The award for Song of the Year went to "Golden" by the singing voices behind KPop Demon Hunters -- EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI. The track also picked up Best Pop Song and Best Vocal Performance honours, while KPop Demon Hunters won Best Soundtrack, according to Billboard

Singer-songwriter sombr had a breakthrough night, winning Best Rock/Alternative Song for "back to friends" and Best Rock/Alternative Album for I Barely Know Her. He also made his AMAs performance debut with "Homewrecker."

Despite leading the nominations with eight nods, Taylor Swift left the ceremony without a win. Swift remains the most awarded artist in AMAs history with 40 trophies.

The 52nd edition of the awards show was hosted by Queen Latifah, who had previously co-hosted the event in 1995 alongside Tom Jones and Lorrie Morgan.

Among other notable winners, Justin Bieber won Best Male Pop Artist, while KATSEYE was named New Artist of the Year, Best Music Video for "Gnarly," and Breakthrough Pop Artist.

Top Winners by Genre

In the country music categories, Morgan Wallen took home Best Male Country Artist, while Ella Langley won Best Female Country Artist and Best Country Song for "Choosin' Texas." Megan Moroney won Best Country Album for Cloud 9.

Cardi B dominated the hip-hop categories, winning Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Hip-Hop Song for "ErrTime," and Best Hip-Hop Album for AM I THE DRAMA?. Kendrick Lamar won Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.

In R&B, Bruno Mars won Best Male R&B Artist, Best R&B Song for "I Just Might," and Best R&B Album for The Romantic.

Latin music honours were led by Bad Bunny, who won Best Male Latin Artist and Best Latin Song for "NUEVAYoL," while KAROL G took home Best Latin Album for Tropicoqueta and Shakira won Best Female Latin Artist and Tour of the Year for her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour."

In rock and alternative categories, Twenty One Pilots won Best Rock/Alternative Artist, while David Guetta won Best Dance/Electronic Artist. In K-pop categories, TWICE won Best Female K-pop Artist, while BTS secured the male category honour.

Tyla won both Social Song of the Year for "CHANEL" and Best Afrobeats Artist, while Noah Kahan received the inaugural Best Americana/Folk Artist award, according to Billboard.

2026 American Music Awards: Major Winners

Major winners at the 2026 American Music Awards: Artist of the Year - BTS New Artist of the Year - KATSEYE Album of the Year - Sabrina Carpenter for Man's Best Friend Song of the Year - "Golden" by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI Collaboration of the Year - "Stateside" by PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson Social Song of the Year - "CHANEL" by Tyla Best Music Video - "Gnarly" by KATSEYE Best Soundtrack - KPop Demon Hunters Tour of the Year - Shakira for "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour" Breakout Tour - Benson Boone for "American Heart World Tour" Breakthrough Album of the Year - Zara Larsson for Midnight Sun Best Throwback Song - "Rock That Body" by Black Eyed Peas Best Vocal Performance - "Golden" by HUNTR/X vocalists Song of the Summer - "SWIM" by BTS Best Male Pop Artist - Justin Bieber Best Female Pop Artist - Sabrina Carpenter Breakthrough Pop Artist - KATSEYE Best Pop Song - "Golden" by HUNTR/X vocalists