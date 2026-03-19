The film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is making headlines for its nearly four-hour runtime. This has sparked a wave of hilarious memes on social media, with fans joking about packing pillows and taking sick days to watch it. Despite the jokes, anticipation for the Ranveer Singh-led thriller remains high.

For Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the internet suggests a cushion, a food stockpile, and a well-timed sick day. With its long runtime making headlines, memes have taken hold even before the first episode starts.

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What's the biggest punchline? Its eye-watering duration. Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which runs for approximately 3 hours, 49 minutes, and 6 seconds (before intervals and the unavoidable pre-film advertising), has sparked a wave of jokes in which the theatre is portrayed as more of a temporary dwelling than a cinema hall.

From "what to pack" tips offering pillows, blankets, and snack stockpiles to footage of individuals dramatically telling their bosses about sudden "illnesses" on release day, social media has transformed the film into a full-fledged comedy skit.

One recurring gag shows managers side-eyeing employees who’ve mysteriously fallen sick on March 18, coincidentally the same day as the release. Priorities, clearly, are in order.

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About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

At the center of it all is filmmaker Aditya Dhar and his star-studded ensemble, which includes Ranveer Singh, who returns to headline the high-octane spy thriller. Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi return in prominent parts, keeping the sequel as full as its duration.

But behind the laughs is genuine eagerness. The film, which is being released in many languages, has already amassed a devoted following that appears to be more than willing to devote four hours, and possibly a neck pillow, to the experience.