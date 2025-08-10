Bollywood star Ranveer Singh shocked fans by deleting his entire Instagram feed just before his 40th birthday. The move has sparked speculation that it’s a strategic teaser for his upcoming film, Dhurandhar.

Once again, the multifaceted Ranveer Singh has left his fans baffled and curious. But this time, by deleting his entire Instagram feed. This act was done a day before his turning 40. While he has said nothing about it, the grapevine is rife with speculation that the upcoming movie, ‘Dhurandhar’, could be the reason for this digital clean-up.

Ranveer Singh Deletes Entire Instagram Feed

Fans noticed that Ranveer Singh deleted all his Instagram posts, which included his wedding pictures with Deepika Padukone, behind-the-scenes posts, and brand endorsements. He simply put up a black image as his display picture. The only thing he cursed was a cryptic Instagram Story showing the time "12:12", alongside two crossed swords, raking up speculation.

Such a coincidence could not have been just a random occurrence. The buzz surrounding this shoot is all the more justified due to the spy-action thriller Dhurandhar, which is supposedly helmed by Aditya Dhar. Since then, secrecy has shrouded the film, and it now seems that the fans are starting to believe that an IG reset by Ranveer is a strategic promotion of either the look or teaser of the film.

What Is ‘Dhurandhar’?

While no formal announcement has been made by the producers, ‘Dhurandhar’ is reportedly a pan-Indian action drama with Ranveer Singh portraying a gritty undercover agent. Sources from within the industry have stated that this film is one of the most ambitious in his career, perhaps paving the way for the establishment of a cinematic universe.

Fan Reactions: Excited and Anxious

Once the news broke, social media was a mixed bag of emotions for the fans and the general public. Some expressed worry over the sudden change, fearing that Ranveer Singh might be going through some personal turmoil or even a split from Deepika, especially since his wedding pictures along with hers were all removed. Others regarded it as nothing but Ranveer's style of milk-soap marketing tricks all set to build suspense ahead of the revelation.

"When an Instagram feed gets wiped by Ranveer Singh, one knows something BIG is coming. Dhurandhar, let’s go," tweeted one fan. Another said, "WHY would he delete everything, even his wedding pics? This better be a next-level promo stunt."

Past Clean-Up Attempts

Ranveer's clean-up on Instagram in May 2024 included a second attempt with all accounts deleted before 2023, including wedding photos, which at the time generated breakup rumors. This was later bashed as a case of digital decluttering or repositioning of brands.

However, the present clean slate, so nicely timed with his birthday and all the clamor around ‘Dhurandhar’, seems far more calculated and intentional in its execution.

Ranveer Singh knows how to get attention—be it on screen or online. With the cry of deleting his Instagram feed and a mysterious “12:12” hint thrown in for good measure, he is obviously preparing for something big. Whether that is the official announcement of ‘Dhurandhar’ or something larger in terms of his brand identity but one thing is sure; all eyes are on Ranveer.