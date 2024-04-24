Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case: Cyber Cell files FIR against X (Twitter) user, investigation started

    Deepfake Video Case: In the latest development in the deepfake video case of actor Ranveer Singh, Mumbai's cyber cell has registered an FIR against a X (formerly Twitter) handle @sujataindia1st. The 'deepfake’ video shows Ranveer is appealing to vote for Congress.

    On Tuesday, the Maharashtra police cyber cell filed a FIR against an X user for allegedly posting a 'deepfake' or modified video in which star Ranveer Singh appeared to be urging people to vote for the Congress. According to an official, the First Information Report was initiated in response to a complaint submitted by the actor's father, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, against the user @sujataindia1st.

    Deepfake videos are convincingly manipulated to portray someone as doing or saying something they did not do or say. Recently, municipal police filed an FIR against an unnamed individual in connection with a similar deepfake video of star Aamir Khan allegedly endorsing a political party.

    Ranveer Singh spoke to the media while in Varanasi to promote a fashion show and complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to his father's complaint.

    As per the FIR, the actor said “It is Modi ji’s purpose and goal to celebrate our rich culture, heritage, history, and legacy because we are moving ahead towards modernity very fast but we should never forget our roots, our cultural heritage.” 

    But X account holder @sujataindia1st made a deepfake video in which he is heard saying it is “Modi ji’s purpose and goal to celebrate our painful life, fear, and unemployment because we are moving ahead towards injustice but we should never stop asking for our development and justice, vote for justice, vote for Congress,” the FIR said.

    According to his father's allegation, Ranveer Singh never mentioned anything and is not affiliated with any political party.

    The FIR was filed under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including 417 (cheating), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for the purpose of hurting reputation), and sections of the Information Technology Act, according to the official. A further investigation is underway.

