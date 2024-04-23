Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    THIS Indian actress was the richest with over 10,000 sarees, 1250 kg silver, 28 kg gold

    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 5:39 PM IST

    Actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa was considered the wealthiest Indian actress ever in 1997 when she was at the peak of her political career.

    article_image1

    She faced legal issues after a raid at her Poes Garden residence in Chennai. The authorities, in their chargesheet against her, alleged that the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had amassed a net worth of Rs 900 crore as against her declaration of Rs 188 crore. 

    article_image2

    Even after not accounting for inflation, this figure is more than Aishwarya Rai’s current net worth of Rs 800 crore and other top Indian actresses like Priyanka Chopra (Rs 600 crore), Deepika Padukone (Rs 560 crore), and Alia Bhatt (Rs 550 crore) follow.

    article_image3

    The 1997 raid on Jayalalithaa's house revealed the full extent of her vast wealth. The authorities found up to 10,500 sarees as well as 750 pairs of shoes.

    article_image4

    She also had 91 watches, 800 kg of silver, and 28 kg of gold. Another inquiry of her fortune in 2016 revealed that she owned 1250 kg of silver and 21-kilogram gold. Jayalalithaa also had eight luxury cars and movable goods totaling Rs 42 crore.

    article_image5

    She made her Bollywood debut in 1968, costarring with Dharmendra in 'Izzat'. She was the main actress in the South throughout the 1970s.

    article_image6

    She co-starred with the most prominent actors of the day, including NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Jaishankar, and MG Ramachandran.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Mohanlal dancing on his song, calls him 'OG Zinda Banda' and invites him over dinner RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Mohanlal dancing on his song, calls him 'OG Zinda Banda' and invites him over dinner

    Oru Anveshanathinte Thudakkam: Babu Namboothiri set to comeback in Malayalam movie after long gap rkn

    Oru Anveshanathinte Thudakkam: Babu Namboothiri set to comeback in Malayalam movie after long gap

    L360: Mohanlal, Shobana starrer starts rolling; actor shares update rkn

    L360: Mohanlal, Shobana starrer starts rolling; actor shares update

    Salman Khan house firing case: Police finds gun used by shooters in Surat's Tapi river, watch video RKK

    Salman Khan house firing case: Police finds gun used by shooters in Surat's Tapi river, watch video

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 latest update: 12 contestants nominated for this week's eviction on 22 April; Check rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: 12 contestants nominated for this week's eviction; Check

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL hat-trick heroes: Unraveling the mastery of bowlers in the history of the league osf

    IPL hat-trick heroes: Unraveling the mastery of bowlers in the history of the league

    Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Mohanlal dancing on his song, calls him 'OG Zinda Banda' and invites him over dinner RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Mohanlal dancing on his song, calls him 'OG Zinda Banda' and invites him over dinner

    Dance to Yoga: 7 exercises to tackle your PCOS journey gcw eai

    Dance to Yoga: 7 exercises to tackle your PCOS

    Chess Garry Kasparov praises D Gukesh's historic win; Calls it a 'tectonic shift' in Chess landscape osf

    Garry Kasparov praises D Gukesh's historic win; Calls it a 'tectonic shift' in Chess landscape

    Oru Anveshanathinte Thudakkam: Babu Namboothiri set to comeback in Malayalam movie after long gap rkn

    Oru Anveshanathinte Thudakkam: Babu Namboothiri set to comeback in Malayalam movie after long gap

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...'

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon