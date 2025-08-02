Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda mourned the loss of his beloved horse Ranji, sharing an emotional tribute and cherished memories on social media after the 23-year-old pet passed away recently.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has mourned the death of his beloved pet horse, Ranji. On Saturday (August 2), he paid tribute on social media to Ranji, who recently passed away at the age of 23. On Instagram, he wrote a special note for the horse. Randeep shared a video showing some of his memorable moments with Ranji. Along with this, he said that today his heart is broken and he no longer wants to keep horses as pets.

Randeep Hooda got Ranji by chance

Randeep wrote, "We celebrated, had fun, spent seasons in the sun, but the hills we climbed were just out of tune with the seasons. Born in 2002 in an army depot by Gaylord (GY)... Let me tell you about this horse: in the army stable, this horse got worms in its eyes, and its operation failed. After this, the army rejected it. This one-eyed small horse was auctioned, and a horse carriage owner bought it. Colonel Dahiya was upset with this; he did not want this horse to pull a horse carriage for the rest of its life. He made an urgent phone call to Colonel Ahlawat, in which he told him to save its life."

Hooda said, "Colonel sahab was in no mood to sell his child, but he had to pay its EMI. After this, he came into my life and made my life happy."

Randeep Hooda told why he named his horse Ranji

Explaining the reason for naming the horse Ranji, he said, "I named him Ranji because he had one eye like Maharaja Ranjit Singh Gaekwad (the Ranji Trophy is named after him). He was raised freely by the Colonel, which made him a very mischievous person. Whichever stable we kept him in, he would jump or crawl out of it."