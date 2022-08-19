Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Kiara Advani marry Sidharth Malhotra? Here's their horoscope prediction

    First Published Aug 19, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    Here are some interesting future predictions from Pandit Jagannath Guruji for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's marriage, career, health and more

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Together, they look fantastic and, not just on screen but off screen too! Even though Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani didn't explicitly state their relationship on Koffee with Karan or accept it clearly, their talk generated news in various media outlets.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a renowned celebrity astrologer, has given his prediction for the couple. He had some stunning revelations if things would be well for them together before "manifesting" their love and marriage! To get to know them, scroll down. 

    Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

    Kiara Advani was born under the astrological sign of Leo (born of July 31). She possesses incredible abilities, likes living life to the fullest, and enjoys travelling on adventure adventures. She is a generous, ambitious, dedicated, passionate, and loving person with a Leo heart.

    Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

    Sidharth Malhotra is a Capricorn and was born on January 16th. He works really hard and has a high level of ambition. The pragmatic view, independent approach, and discipline of Capricorns are well recognised. To provide the finest outcomes, they are driven. When it comes to relationships, Capricorn craves stability and security.

    Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

    Relationship between Kaira Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
    "Leo and Capricorn are unique pairings, he said. He said the pair is extremely realistic. "If they are together, they may marry in the next two years, and the beauty of their marriage will be their respect for each other's space and mutual appreciation ."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to astrologer, what unites them is a strong desire to succeed professionally. They understand what it takes to be an individual to grow. No matter how much people flaunt it in front of the world, this is extremely unusual." 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Guruji describes the pair as extremely realistic. "If they are together, they may marry in the next two years, and the beauty of their marriage will be their respect for each other's space." They understand what it takes to be an individual to grow. No matter how much people flaunt it in front of the world, this is highly unusual." Also Read: Will Vijay Deverakonda's Liger be hit or flop? 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Their career after marriage
    "Both the couple will remain devoted to their  work since they are both highly diligent." According to Pandit Jagannath Guruji, if Kiara puts her heart into acting, she will succeed. However, After getting married, Siddharth could begin to show a greater interest in production work and explore commercial opportunities. Also Read: Raju Srivastava Health Update: Top neurologist called from Kolkata; still very critical

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's health
    According to their stars, everything appears to be in order. Sidharth could suffer from the action scenes he shoots, but  Kiara will be in the pink of her health. He needs to be careful, especially with his hamstring. He will be alright if he can look for himself and avoid putting too much pressure on others. Also Read: She-Hulk Review: Latest Marvel series gets positive response from social media users

