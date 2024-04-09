Vijay Devarakonda files Police complaint against people writing negative posts about his film 'Family Star'

According to production company Sri Venkateswara Creations, some people and social media groups have been working hard to prevent 'Family Star' from becoming a success and Vijay Devarakonda from gaining further popularity.

The producers of 'Family Star' have filed a police case against people who are writing 'negative posts' about the Vijay Deverakonda film on social media. Anurag Parvataneni, Vijay's manager, filed the complaint with the Cybercrime Police in Hyderabad. 'Family Star', starring Vijay and Mrunal Thakur, opened in cinemas on April 5. The film has been critically lambasted by reviewers and had mixed reactions from audiences. According to the film's producers, the negative posts by some motivated groups have harmed the film's box office income.

The statement

According to production company Sri Venkateswara Creations, some people and social media groups have been working hard to prevent 'Family Star' from becoming a success and Vijay Devarakonda from gaining further popularity. Even before the film's release, there were negative posts about it. The actor's manager, Anurag Parvataneni, and the president of his fans organization, Nishant Kumar, have filed a complaint based on some social media screenshots.

The complaint

According to the complaint, some people are purposefully promoting hatred toward the film. "They're harming the movie's collections. The police have vowed to examine the case and arrest the culprits, who have been conducting hateful social media campaigns against Vijay's films," the statement continued.

'Family Star' box office

Director Parasuram's 'Family Star' failed the crucial Monday test, earning only Rs 1.42 crore compared to the previous day's Rs 3.1 crore, according to box office tracker Sacnilk. The film has made a total domestic nett collection of Rs 13.72 crore, with a worldwide gross of Rs 23.2 crore.