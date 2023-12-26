Ranbir Kapoor's playful 'Jai Mata Di' at Christmas lunch sparked laughter on social media [WATCH]

Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas antics stole the show as he, with infectious enthusiasm, exclaimed 'Jai Mata Di' while setting the Kapoor family Christmas cake ablaze. Social media erupted in laughter, and fans shared the hilarious moment widely. On the other hand, Raha made her first media appearance alongside her parents

Ranbir Kapoor added a touch of humor and tradition to the Kapoor Family Christmas Lunch, creating waves on social media. The Bollywood heartthrob, who recently introduced his daughter Raha to the world, became the highlight of the festive gathering. A video capturing Ranbir's playful antics during the Christmas cake/pudding tradition organized by uncle Kunal Kapoor has gone viral for all the right reasons.

In the footage, Ranbir is seen joining Kunal in setting the Christmas cake on fire, a cherished tradition in the Kapoor family. As the flames dance on the festive dessert, Ranbir exclaims, "Jai Mata Di," leaving social media users in splits. The video found its way to Reddit, where fans expressed their amusement and disbelief at the unexpected declaration. "Did he just say Jai Mata Di while cutting Christmas cake?" one user questioned, with others echoing the sentiment and sharing their own humorous reactions.

The Kapoor family follows a tradition where Kunal, Shashi Kapoor's son, orchestrates the Christmas cake or pudding for the annual lunch. Ranbir's enthusiastic participation in this ritual, coupled with his spirited exclamation, created a delightful moment that resonated with fans. Some users on social media shared personal anecdotes, emphasizing the uniqueness of Ranbir's 'Jai Mata Di' proclamation during a Christmas celebration.

While the Christmas lunch festivities added a dose of laughter to social media, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also unveiled the first glimpses of their daughter, Raha, in videos shared by paparazzi. The blue-eyed baby girl, dressed in a charming pink and white outfit adorned with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer artwork, received a warm welcome from onlookers. Ranbir ensured a calm atmosphere for Raha, urging the paparazzi to be considerate and not overwhelm the little one. Raha, born in November 2022, became an instant darling on social media, marking the joyous occasion of her public introduction during the Kapoor family's Christmas celebrations.

