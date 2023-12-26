Photos: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share cute moments with sons Uyir, Ulag on Christmas

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan spent Christmas in Kochi with their boys, Uyir and Ulag. The couple shared photos from their Christmas festivities.

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been spending more time with their toddlers, Uyir and Ulag. On December 25, the couple posted images from their Christmas celebrations in Kerala's Kochi to Instagram. The family of four and Nayanthara's mother, Omana, were all dressed in red. Their charming images from their Christmas celebrations have gotten a lot of attention from fans.
     

    Uyir and Ulag have completed Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's family. The couple has been posting gorgeous family photos on various social media channels.

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan posted wonderful Christmas photos this year with their kids, Uyir and Ulag, and her mother, Omana Kurien. 

    They captioned the photos, "Merry Christmas to everyone who believes in love & prayers. Believe in God and all the powerful manifestations that keep you alive (sic)."

    Nayanthara was most recently seen in 'Annapoorani,' currently available on Netflix. 'Mannangatti Since 1960' and 'Test' are two projects in the works for the actor. Vignesh Shivan is filming 'Love Insurance Corporation,' his future feature. Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah play the key parts, with Yogi Babu playing a supporting role.

