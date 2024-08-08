Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ranbir Kapoor's DELETED cockpit scene from Sandeep Vanga Reddy's 'Animal' goes VIRAL - WATCH

    Almost eight months post-release, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor continues to generate buzz. The latest surge in interest is due to a newly surfaced deleted scene that has taken social media by storm, prompting fans to question its omission from the final film

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 4:16 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

    Nearly eight months have passed since the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, and the film's buzz remains strong. The latest development fueling this ongoing interest is the emergence of a previously deleted scene, which has recently captivated social media.

    This newly surfaced deleted scene has sparked speculation among fans about its omission from the final cut. It depicts a heavily intoxicated Ranbir Kapoor pouring another drink before entering the plane's cockpit. In a dramatic turn, Kapoor’s character pats the pilot on the shoulder, signaling him to vacate the seat.

    The subsequent moment is visually arresting: Kapoor, now seated in the pilot’s chair with a cigarette dangling from his lips, is observed by his gang in awe. The scene stands out for its lack of dialogue, relying solely on the intense score of the song “Papa Meri Jaan” to heighten its emotional impact.

    The clip was shared by a netizen on X, who expressed disappointment over the scene’s removal from the movie, describing it as a poignant display of Kapoor's character's silence and agony after a pivotal event involving his brother. The user highlighted that the scene’s powerful imagery, including the plane's ascent, symbolized a significant turning point in the narrative.

    The deleted scene has reignited conversations about the film and its creative decisions. Some fans have expressed a desire to see a director’s cut of the film, while others noted the symbolic significance of Kapoor’s empty hands in the scene, suggesting it was meant to illustrate a deeper narrative element.

    Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Makers of Vettaiyan share special pic featuring Rajinikanth, Amitabh and Fahadh

    Kangana Ranaut shares Rahul Gandhi's morphed photo with skull cap; slapped with defamation of 40 Crore; Read

    Naga Chaitanya DELETES pictures with ex-wife Samantha before engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala? Read on

    WATCH VIDEO: When Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna called Sobhita Dhulipala 'hot, attractive'

    Fahadh Faasil turns 42: Know about his 5 highly anticipated movies in 2024

    Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Makers of Vettaiyan share special pic featuring Rajinikanth, Amitabh and Fahadh

    Kangana Ranaut shares Rahul Gandhi's morphed photo with skull cap; slapped with defamation of 40 Crore; Read

    Naga Chaitanya DELETES pictures with ex-wife Samantha before engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala? Read on

