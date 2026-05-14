Actor Ranbir Kapoor has acquired a land parcel in Ayodhya's 'The Sarayu' project by The House of Abhinandan Lodha for Rs 3.31 crore. The investment highlights the rising demand for luxury branded land developments in the temple town.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has invested in Ayodhya's growing luxury real estate market by acquiring a land parcel at 'The Sarayu', a premium plotted development project by The House of Abhinandan Lodha(HoABL). According to the official announcement, the transaction is valued at Rs 3.31 crore for a total land area of 2,134 square feet. The investment marks another milestone in the rising demand for luxury branded land developments in Ayodhya, amid rapid infrastructure growth and increasing investor confidence in the city's evolving real estate ecosystem, as per the press release.

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About 'The Sarayu' Project

Ranbir Kapoor's purchase is part of 'The Sarayu', a 75-acre landmark plotted development situated on the banks of the Sarayu river in Ayodhya. The project features a grand clubhouse, over 35 curated lifestyle amenities and a five-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel by The Leela Hotels.

Ranbir Kapoor on His Ayodhya Investment

Kapoor in a statement, "I believe Ayodhya has chosen me, and I have just answered this calling. Ayodhya is deep rooted in our history and is a critical part of our cultural fabric. This land at The Sarayu became my gateway to ensuring this becomes a part of my legacy for my family."

He further praised the seamless acquisition process facilitated by the company. "HoABL made this journey seamless, transparent and easy with their fully digital process," the actor added.

Developer on Ayodhya's Resurgence

Commenting on the development, Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman of The House of Abhinandan Lodha, said Ayodhya is witnessing a strong cultural and economic resurgence. "Ayodhya stands at the centre of India's cultural and spiritual resurgence, with a clear long-term growth trajectory driven by infrastructure, tourism, and global attention. With The Sarayu, we are creating a benchmark for spiritually rooted, world-class land developments," he said.

He further added that Ranbir Kapoor's investment reflects growing confidence among buyers in Ayodhya's future. "Ranbir Kapoor's investment reflects the growing conviction among discerning buyers who are looking at Ayodhya not just emotionally, but also as a strategic, future-forward destination," Lodha stated.

Ayodhya's Real Estate Growth

Ayodhya has witnessed a rapid transformation in recent years due to large-scale public investment, improved connectivity and major infrastructure projects, strengthening its position as a leading spiritual, cultural and real estate hub. (ANI)