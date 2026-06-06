A special screening for Kangana Ranaut's film 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' was held in Bhubaneswar with Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi. The actress revealed the film is for unnoticed workers and has received assurance for it to be made tax-free.

A special screening for actor-politician Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' was held in Bhubaneswar. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and the BJP MP-actress were present on the occasion.

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Kangana seeks tax-free status

Speaking to the media at the screening, the actress from 'Queen' emphasised that the film is dedicated to the countless individuals whose hard work often goes unnoticed despite shaping the country's future. Speaking about the significance of the film's message, the actress revealed that she had requested the government to grant the project tax-free status and said she had received positive assurances regarding the demand. "This film is dedicated to those who shape India's destiny; that is why I have demanded that it be made tax-free. I have been assured that the film will be made tax-free," Kangana said.

Title inspired by PM Modi

Earlier, at the trailer launch of the film, Kangana shared that the title was inspired by a phrase used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for workers. "The name Bharat Bhagya Vidhata was given by the Prime Minister in 2025. He named the specially-abled as 'Divyangjan'. He also changed the name of the scheme for widows to 'Kalyani'. The workers who make things with their hands were named 'Vishwakarma'. In the same manner, he named the labourers as 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata'. This touched our hearts, and thus we wanted to keep it as our title," Kangana said.

About the Film

In 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata', Kangana plays the role of a staff nurse, an ordinary woman whose dedication often goes unnoticed. Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd. (ANI)