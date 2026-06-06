Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took the internet by storm when they dropped dreamy pictures from their proposal moment back in August 2025. If a new report is to be believed, then the duo is all set to say I do at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City. Here's everything you need to know. Keep reading!

The iconic flower arrangement and an emerald cut, hefty rock on her finger - Taylor Swift got the man and the ring, and it all looked no less than a dream. Yes, we are talking about the dreamy proposal moment of Taylor and Travis Kelce. Calling themselves an English and PT Teacher, Taylor took the internet by storm when these beautiful pictures from their proposal hit the web, back in August, 2025. Well, now, if a new report from TMZ is to be believed, then the duo is all set to say I DO at the legendary Madison Square Garden in the presence of loved ones, over July 3 weekend.

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Taylor and Travis To Get Married In New York?

Yes, according to the new report that has caused speculation, the duo is speculated to get married at Madison Square Garden. Well, the report also says that the other locations being discussed include Central Park, Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall, and the New York Public Library. However, it is essential to know that no official confirmation has been made regarding the venue yet.

Heightened Security For The Wedding?

Adding to the report, New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch reportedly recently mentioned a potential "Taylor Swift wedding" and the heightened security required for an upcoming fancy event, which may be a wedding festivity. However, Tisch later clarified that her comment was made as a joke; it was sufficient for Taylor and Kelce's fans to get all excited for the wedding.

Preps Are On?

The report further states that Taylor has already begun to narrow down a guest list. However, there's no official confirmation that the formal wedding invitations have been sent. Taylor and Kelce have not reacted or clarified anything about their upcoming wedding. Well, there's no doubt that it will be a wedding of the decade to see fans' favourites tie the knot in love and togetherness.