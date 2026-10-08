The makers just dropped the Ranabaali trailer a week before the film hits the screens. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna play the lead roles in this period drama. The four-minute video gives us a clear look at the core plot and the vintage setup. The story takes place in the Rayalaseema region during the British era. Vijay Deverakonda plays a rebel warrior who fights back against British rule. He questions their cruel acts and stands up for his people.