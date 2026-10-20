Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan debuted as Lord Ram in Ayodhya Ki Ramleela on October 19 and 20, 2026, in New Delhi. His traditional look and spiritual insights have captivated audiences, with performances broadcast globally.

October 19, 2026! That's when Ravi Kishan first appeared as Lord Ram in the Ayodhya Ki Ramleela. The BJP MP performed in New Delhi, clad in traditional attire and look. His traditional, deity-inspired look quickly drew attention online and across media. His political career and acting skill sparked immense curiosity for his spiritual role.

For Kishan, this role marks a new chapter. He is famous for his Bhojpuri and Hindi films. His move from cinema and politics to embodying a revered Ramleela character piqued public interest. It sparked debate on art, faith, and public service meeting. Many see it as Kishan blending his public image with India's rich mythology — boosting the event's reach.

Debut Stages Globally Broadcast

80 satellite channels, Doordarshan, OTT platforms, and YouTube — they all brought the Ayodhya Ki Ramleela to millions worldwide. The show, featuring Ravi Kishan, happened at New Delhi's Mavalankar Auditorium, inside the Constitution Club of India. This cultural highlight was not just for the live audience. Broadcasters streamed it globally, reaching far beyond the capital. Millions of devotees and theatre lovers across continents witnessed Kishan's debut and the powerful performances.

Kishan's Personal Connection to the Role

Before his debut, Kishan spoke openly about playing Lord Ram. He felt a deep honour, yet admitted considerable nervousness. The responsibility was immense, especially portraying Ram for the first time. He had played other mythological figures like Parashuram and Kevat, even Mata Sita as a child. But for him, playing Lord Ram was unique and spiritually demanding. The role needed acting skill, yes, but also a deep personal connection. This marked a key moment in his career.

"Lessons from Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva are timeless," Kishan said. "We must learn from them." He spoke strongly for spirituality and meditation. These, he said, are key tools for life's challenges. They bring clarity, discipline, and inner peace. This view showed his deep commitment. It went beyond acting, connecting to Ramleela's devotional core.

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Ramleela's Enduring Cultural Impact

Ramleela performances bring the Ramayana to life. They combine theatre, music, and devotion. These cultural events attract all generations, teaching morals and spirituality. They reinforce basic values. Ravi Kishan's role adds a new dimension. It boosts the performances' profile. He connects his film and political journey with India's ancient culture. His involvement bridges generational gaps, making epic narratives relevant to modern audiences.

Success in Delhi — millions watched worldwide on October 19 and 20, 2026. This will further boost Ramleela's tradition.

Ayodhya is next.

Organisers planned an additional phase of the Ayodhya Ki Ramleela for January 2027 in the symbolic city. People expect this upcoming event in Lord Ram's birthplace with even greater excitement. It promises to be a spiritual and cultural milestone, drawing huge national and international attention. Kishan's powerful portrayal built this momentum.