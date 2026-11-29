Actor Anupam Kher visited Kolkata's historic Kalighat Kali Temple to seek blessings and interacted with the media, where he expressed strong support for the Women's Reservation Bill, calling the legislation essential for empowering women.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 29 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher visited Kolkata’s historic Kalighat Kali Temple on November 29 to seek the blessings of Maa Kali, while also voicing his support for the Women’s Reservation Bill during an interaction with the media. Kher shared glimpses of his morning visit to the temple on social media, expressing happiness at getting the opportunity to pray at the iconic shrine.

Reflecting on his connection with Kolkata, the actor said the city has a unique atmosphere and that he never misses visiting the temple whenever he is in town. During his visit, Kher interacted with the temple priest and spoke about his family's eight-generation legacy of performing worship at the shrine. He also described meeting fellow devotees and members of the press as part of a pleasant morning experience. In his social media post, the actor extended his prayers to his fans and followers, wishing them happiness, good health and a long life. In the caption, he wrote, "This morning, I visited the Kalighat Temple in Kolkata and sought the blessings of Maa Kali. It truly filled my heart with happiness. Every place in Kolkata has its own unique atmosphere, and my connection with this temple goes back a long way! Whenever I visit the city, I make sure to seek Maa's blessings. It was wonderful meeting the temple priest, whose family has been performing worship here for eight generations. Meeting fellow devotees and members of the press was also a very pleasant experience. I also prayed to Maa for all of you- that you always remain happy, healthy and blessed with a long life. May God keep everyone happy. That is my prayer. Jai Maa Kali!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Apart from his spiritual visit, Kher also addressed the media outside the temple, expressing his support for the Women's Reservation Bill. The actor said the proposed legislation was necessary and should be passed, highlighting the significant role women have traditionally played in managing households. Speaking about the issue, Kher said, "I am very happy. In our homes, it is the women who hold the power- not just 33 per cent, but 80 per cent. This has always been the case; mothers and wives, they are the ones who manage everything. I believe this bill should be passed; it is absolutely essential..."

On the work front, Anupam Kher stars in Sooraj Barjatya’s recently released family drama 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', which hit theatres on November 27, 2026. (ANI)