Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton spilt after 5 years; here's what we know

Since 2018, Malek and Boynton have been dating for five years. The pair decided to split up earlier this year as they steadily grew apart, according to a source who spoke with The Sun. In February 2023, the two were last spotted together. "Rami and Lucy split earlier this year without much fanfare. They were together for a long time but had grown apart." As per the reports, the former couple is now, "moving on with their lives and are busy with work." he added. It's safe to say that when Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton first encountered each other on the Bohemian Rhapsody set, they fell in love.

Boynton took on the character of Mary Austin, Freddi Mercury's girlfriend, while Malek played the iconic Freddi Mercury. Previously, the two were madly in love with one another, but recently, it was revealed that they are no longer together. Here are the quotes from the sources. Following the split, there have been rumours that the actor has turned to friends for emotional assistance, and one of those friends is supposedly Emma Corrin from The Crown. Apparently having a great time, they were recently spotted together at a Bruce Springsteen event in Hyde Park in July. The 41-year-old seemed to be having a good time and living life to the fullest. On the other hand, the Love Story actress is also maximising her single status as she was recently seen attending Wimbeldon alone.

The pair openly exhibited their affection and support for one another because they were very much in love. "Lucy Boynton, you are the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented, you have captured my heart," the actor said during his emotional tribute to the 29-year-old actress during his Oscar acceptance speech for Best Actor in Bohemian Rhapsody. Malek's career appears to be progressing in the meantime. In the blockbuster Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer, he most recently played David Hill, a nuclear physicist who worked on developing the atomic bomb during World War Two.

