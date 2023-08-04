Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt married twice: Here's what we know

    Regarding Alia Bhatt and her two weddings in a week, Karan Johar recalled an amusing tale.

    Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt married twice: Here's what we know ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 7:17 PM IST

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is soaring high after a stellar opening weekend. With its epic love tale, spectacular settings, and chart-topping music, the Karan Johar-directed movie that has gained attention on social media platforms has made over Rs 70 crores. Karan Johar and the filmmakers put together a pleasant press conference to celebrate the success of their movie, during which he was open about the emotional and visual spectacle he created in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Karan related an amusing joke about Alia Bhatt and her double wedding in a week during the event. Right, confusion? We have your back.

    Also Read: Throwback video: Aditya Chopra fat-shamed Kareena Kapoor; netizens call him 'weirdo'

    In an exclusive footage from News18 Showsha, Karan Johar expresses his gratitude to everyone for their support of his comeback movie after a seven-year absence. Later on in the video, Karan Johar made reference to the marriage of Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia Bhatt) in the movie's last scene. He recalled, "We were filming our sequence with Ranveer and Alia as Alia and Ranbir ki shaadi hui thii. Alia married twice that week, once in real life and once in a movie. Additionally, Alia Bhatt's character in the scene wears the same mehndi as she did for her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor. We only made it darker."

    He recalled, "We were filming our sequence with Ranveer and Alia and Alia and Ranbir ki shaadi hui thi," he said. Alia Bhatt married twice that week, once in real life and once in a movie. Additionally, Alia Bhatt's character in the scene wears the same mehndi as she did for her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor. We only made it darker. And Vaibhavi Merchant created a wonderful illustration for the song "Kudmayi," which we recorded in Jaisalmer.

    After seven years, Karan Johar makes a comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Along with Alia and Ranveer, the movie also features significant roles for Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and legendary actors Dharmendra and Dharmendra.

    Also Read: Nora Fatehi took a sly dig at some Bollywood filmmakers; here's what she said

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 7:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary: Ayushmann Khurrana pays melodious tribute to 'king of melody' (VIDEO) RBA

    Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary: Ayushmann Khurrana pays melodious tribute to 'king of melody' (VIDEO)

    Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire's engagement pictures out: Anurag Kashyap's daughter shares some romantic photos RBA

    Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire's engagement pictures out: Anurag's daughter shares some romantic photos

    Exclusive! South star Nassar on 'The Jengaburu Curse', working with Nila Madhab Panda, Kamal Haasan's advice vma

    Exclusive! South star Nassar on 'The Jengaburu Curse', working with Nila Madhab Panda, Kamal Haasan's advice

    Cardi B's mic throwing incident: Police investigation has insufficient evidence; KNOW Details MSW

    Cardi B's mic throwing incident: Police investigation has insufficient evidence; KNOW Details 

    Actress attack case: SC grants additional 8 months to finish trial procedures anr

    Actress attack case: SC grants additional 8 months to finish trial procedures

    Recent Stories

    Paratha to Poha-7 Indian breakfast ideas for weekend RBA

    Paratha to Poha-7 Indian breakfast ideas for weekend

    Cricket Happy Birthday Venkatesh Prasad: 7 quotes by the Indian legend osf

    Happy Birthday Venkatesh Prasad: 7 quotes by the Indian legend

    ASI wraps up Gyanvapi mosque survey in 10 hours as Supreme Court declines interference AJR

    ASI wraps up Gyanvapi mosque survey in 10 hours as Supreme Court declines interference

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Ravi Kishan's BOLD song 'Kavan Jadoo' goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Ravi Kishan's BOLD song 'Kavan Jadoo' goes viral-WATCH

    Konark sun to Chausathi Yogini temple: Unveiling the enchanting historical tapestry of Odisha's treasures ATG EAI

    Konark sun to Chausathi Yogini temple: Unveiling the enchanting historical tapestry of Odisha's treasures

    Recent Videos

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon