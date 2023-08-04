Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt married twice: Here's what we know

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is soaring high after a stellar opening weekend. With its epic love tale, spectacular settings, and chart-topping music, the Karan Johar-directed movie that has gained attention on social media platforms has made over Rs 70 crores. Karan Johar and the filmmakers put together a pleasant press conference to celebrate the success of their movie, during which he was open about the emotional and visual spectacle he created in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Karan related an amusing joke about Alia Bhatt and her double wedding in a week during the event. Right, confusion? We have your back.

Also Read: Throwback video: Aditya Chopra fat-shamed Kareena Kapoor; netizens call him 'weirdo'

In an exclusive footage from News18 Showsha, Karan Johar expresses his gratitude to everyone for their support of his comeback movie after a seven-year absence. Later on in the video, Karan Johar made reference to the marriage of Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia Bhatt) in the movie's last scene. He recalled, "We were filming our sequence with Ranveer and Alia as Alia and Ranbir ki shaadi hui thii. Alia married twice that week, once in real life and once in a movie. Additionally, Alia Bhatt's character in the scene wears the same mehndi as she did for her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor. We only made it darker."

He recalled, "We were filming our sequence with Ranveer and Alia and Alia and Ranbir ki shaadi hui thi," he said. Alia Bhatt married twice that week, once in real life and once in a movie. Additionally, Alia Bhatt's character in the scene wears the same mehndi as she did for her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor. We only made it darker. And Vaibhavi Merchant created a wonderful illustration for the song "Kudmayi," which we recorded in Jaisalmer.

After seven years, Karan Johar makes a comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Along with Alia and Ranveer, the movie also features significant roles for Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and legendary actors Dharmendra and Dharmendra.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi took a sly dig at some Bollywood filmmakers; here's what she said