Entertainment

Nora Fatehi SEXY gallery: From ethnic to western, slays like a queen

Nora Fatehi is not just popular for her dancing skills but also impeccable sartorial choices. Her posts on Instagram is a testimony to mastering looks from ethnic to western.

Image credits: Instagram

Punk Babe

She dons this beautiful red dress, flaunting her curves and assets as she completes the look with heavy metal jewellery. 

Image credits: Getty

Parrot Queen

Fatehi donned this parrot green thigh-slit dress, showing off her assets and looking delectable, like never before. 

Image credits: Getty

Red Hot & Sizzling

In this chicc red hot dress that Fatehi matches with her curly long hair, she looks sexy and attractive, with minimal makeup. 

Image credits: Getty

Shining Bright

She looks desirable in this shiny sleeveless dress while flaunting her sex curves on a chair.

Image credits: Getty

Gracefully white

Nora Fatehi can even look delectable and sexy in ethnic wears as she gracefully shows off her cleavage, shying away from the camera.

Image credits: Getty

Blue Drift

This blue outfit is a stunnig example of her versatilty. She pulls of the jacket with this shiny blue crop top and baggy jeans. 

Image credits: Getty

Black Bond

In this sexy black saree, that has a thigh slit, Fatehi looks sexy and hot as she poses for the camera, holding her pallu.

Image credits: Getty

Chic Black

Nora Fatehi rocks this look, as she matches heavy silver jewellery with a an-all black outfit with minimal makeup. 

Image credits: Getty

Bold Black

This bodycon sexy black dress does complete justice to Nora Fatehi's well-toned physique as she dons this look like a queen.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One