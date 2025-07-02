Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reviews the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayan', calling it 'timeless' and a film for generations to come. The first look will be released on July 3rd.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Ramayan' has been in the news for a long time, and now the countdown has begun for the official release of its first look. Yes, on July 3rd, the makers of this Nitesh Tiwari-directed film are going to release its first glimpse for the general audience on social media. But before that, its review has surfaced. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has seen the first glimpse of 'Ramayan' and reviewed it on Twitter.

Taran Adarsh reviews 'Ramayan's glimpse

Sharing the review of the first glimpse of 'Ramayan', Taran Adarsh wrote on Instagram, "Jai Shri Ram. Just saw the much-awaited first glimpse project." Adarsh also hashtagged the film's actors, director, and producer.

Who is included in the star cast of Ramayan?

Ranbir Kapoor is playing the role of Lord Ram in 'Ramayan'. South Indian actress Sai Pallavi will be seen in the role of Mata Sita. Kannada superstar Yash is playing the role of Ravana in this mega-budget film, and Sunny Deol is playing the role of Hanuman. According to reports, Arun Govil as Maharaj Dashrath, Indira Krishnan as Mata Kaushalya, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Shiva Chadha as Manthara, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Amitabh Bachchan as Jatayu, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha will be seen in this film.

What is the budget of 'Ramayan' and when will the film be released?

According to reports, 'Ramayan' is being made on a budget of around Rs 835 crore. This film will be released in two parts. The first part will be released on Diwali in 2026, and the second part will be released a year later on Diwali in 2027.