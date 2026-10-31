Yash reveals his son's surprised reaction to his role as Ravana in the Ramayana. The actor also shares how he explained the difference between playing a villain and following Lord Rama's ideals.

Actor Yash may soon be seen playing one of the most formidable villains of Indian mythology on the silver screen, but describing the role to his little kid was another ball game entirely. The Kannada superstar has disclosed how his kid reacted when he came to know that his father will play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's next film Ramayana.

Yash recalls his kid being taken aback when he learned about the role. After learning the plot of the epic, the child allegedly asked his father why he played the villain instead of Lord Rama.

"The actor spoke about his experience of bringing Ravana to life in the ambitious two-part mythological drama and described the hilarious yet profound interaction.

'No, you're the evil person!Yash recalls son's response

Speaking about the chat, Yash noted that his kid instantly connected Ravana to the evil side of the narrative.

"No, you're the bad guy!" his kid told him, the actor remembered. How can you do that?'

“The whole story had to be told so the audience could see the importance of each character,” said Yash. He also utilized the chat to teach his children tell the difference between an actor and the character being played on film.

For Yash, the debate became an opportunity to make it clear that portraying a character is not the same as condoning that character’s conduct.

Yash explains to kid why Lord Rama is perfect

The actor also said that he wanted his children to know the principles that Lord Rama stood for.

I taught my son that Ravana may seem strong and great but it is the righteousness of Rama that people should appreciate and follow,” said Yash.

He also said he hoped his kid might enjoy seeing him act on film, without associating the actor with the role's views or actions.

The exchange illustrates an intriguing point about playing a well-known mythical character: the actor needs to convince the audience they are the character, yet the audience is always aware of the narrative's broader moral framework.

Does Ravana die in Ramayana? Asks Yash’s Son.

The inquiry about portraying the villain didn’t conclude the conversation. Yash said his son also wanted to know what happens to Ravana at the end of the story.

The tiny kid allegedly wondered if his dad would die and lose in the scenario. Yash said when he took the part he didn't expect to be asked such questions.

He added an unexpected experience that arose during his preparation for the film was helping his kid comprehend the difference between a genuine person and a theatrical role.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash to play roles in Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari directs Ramayana, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also features Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and numerous more actors in key parts.

The film is set to be a two-part movie, with the first portion hitting cinemas throughout the world on November 5, 2026.

Yash is also attached to the project as joint producer along with Namit Malhotra. The film boasts of well-known personalities being brought to the screen on a large scale and has emerged as one of the most awaited forthcoming Indian movie releases