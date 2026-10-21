Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has dramatically surpassed its initial Rs 2 crore Day 1 advance booking target, raking in nearly Rs 5 crore in India within hours of opening on October 20, 2026. Despite distribution disputes, the film is set for a massive opening on November 5.

Rs 5 crore! That's the staggering amount Ramayana has already collected for its Day 1 advance bookings in India. The mythological epic, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, commenced bookings with exceptional numbers — blowing past all initial expectations. Director Nitesh Tiwari's film pulled in this sum within hours of opening for its November 5, 2026 release. It's a blockbuster start.

October 20, 2026. That's when advance bookings for the film opened, right on Dussehra. Sai Pallavi also features as Devi Sita. This impressive performance unfolds two weeks ahead of its theatrical release, setting a strong precedent for its box office run.

Surpassing Initial Targets and Setting Records

Analysts had expected Rs 2 crore in advance bookings within the first 24 hours. But Ramayana smashed that target. The film easily surpassed its initial Rs 2 crore benchmark in just 24 hours. This rapid achievement shows the immense anticipation for Nitesh Tiwari's film, bringing together Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in pivotal roles. The immediate success confirms: this mythological saga is shaping up to be the 'Magnum Opus' everyone touted.

Early Momentum and Stellar Sales

Nearly Rs 4.88 crore. That's the total for Day 1 advance bookings of Ramayana in India, including blocked seats. Reports from October 21, 2026, show the film's India Net Collection hit Rs 2.7 crore within just a few hours. Gross sales reached Rs 3.13 crore, excluding blocked seats. Over 86,000 tickets sold across India. Approximately 3,500 shows now offer advance bookings.

This rapid surge in ticket sales shows huge audience buzz for the 'magnum opus'. Film industry analysts already note 'Ramayana' is set to easily surpass advance booking benchmarks. Adipurush, for example, collected a total advance booking gross of rs 26.39 crore for its opening day. This film aims higher.

Global Appeal and Star Power Driving Hype

But not everything went smoothly. Dharma Productions, the film's distributor, reportedly sought a higher revenue share. This caused disagreements over revenue-sharing terms with exhibitors, temporarily delaying full booking availability in various cinemas. The hiccup came despite strong initial numbers.

Global audiences are also flocking. Ramayana crossed USD 500,000 in North America's advance bookings. This pushed its worldwide total near USD 800,000 across three major overseas markets. In the USA alone, buyers snapped up over 7,600 tickets in less than 24 hours, bringing in approximately Rs 1.56 crore.

Who drives this massive buzz? Ramayana's stellar cast and creative team. Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, South Indian sensation Yash as Ravana, under Nitesh Tiwari's direction — this combination fueled widespread excitement. Their star power, coupled with a beloved mythological narrative, proved a powerful magnet for audiences. This translated directly into record-breaking advance ticket sales, nationwide and globally. Critics already recognise the film as a 'Magnum Opus' even before its grand premiere.

This is not just a film. It's a phenomenon.

What Lies Ahead

Fifteen days remain. The early advance booking figures point to a strong opening for Ramayana. Pinkvilla predicts a first-day box office collection of Rs 65-75 crore nett in India. Observers will watch the film's continued advance sales momentum, both domestically and internationally, as it nears its grand premiere on November 5, 2026.